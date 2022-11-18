ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne

Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Barker, Randy Allen

Randy Allen Barker, 64, of Davisville, WV, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Lee and Uldean Leisure Barker. Randy was retired from his concrete construction business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog Rex and hunting.
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Jones, Leo F.

Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio, died at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, where she had been a deaconist, trustee, and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church, and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541, for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as a receptionist and order taker.
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Enoch, Gregory “Luke” Lucas

Gregory “Luke” Lucas Enoch, 34, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kerby, Sr., Holly

Holly Kerby, Sr., 78, of Ravenswood, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, went home to be with his loving Father on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a brief illness at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV. He was born on June 30, 1944, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Woodrow...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)

Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.
TUPPERS PLAINS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Miller, Mike H.

Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Boice, Larry D.

Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on April 14, 1940, in Rainbow to the late Gilbert Francis Boice and Allie Pearl Bell. On December 2, 1960, Larry married Janet...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV

Some churches around Davisville and Parkersburg came together to serve the community. The Murphytown DAV was filled with food and fellowship Saturday afternoon. Members from Murphytown Baptist Church, Murphytown United Methodist Church, and Red Hill United Methodist Church severed a Thanksgiving meal to members of the D-A-V and the community.
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bailey, Sara Jean

Sara Jean Bailey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. She retired from Borg Warner/General Electric/SABIC after many years of service. Sara was born in St. Marys, WV, on June 16, 1935,...
COOLVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Fire destroys church

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fire destroyed a church. Multiple departments battled flames at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church in Putnam County. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg sent out a news release stating that Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street is scheduled to begin starting Monday November 21 and be completed Wednesday November 23. Those dates are set with weather permitting. In the release, the City...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M. Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Obituary: Kehl, David L.

David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem, passed away at 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1964, in Marietta, a son of Lloyd and Glenda Tewanger Kehl. Dave was a farmer, and he and his sons owned and operated Kehl Oil & Gas Enterprises. He was a member of the Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.
LOWER SALEM, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg South defeats Musselman, advances to AAA semifinals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots showed the state why they are the number one ranked team in Class AAA. The Patriots scored early and often against the Musselman Applemen in the Class AAA quarterfinals, and got the win 58-14 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy