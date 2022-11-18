Read full article on original website
Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Obituary: Barker, Randy Allen
Randy Allen Barker, 64, of Davisville, WV, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Lee and Uldean Leisure Barker. Randy was retired from his concrete construction business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog Rex and hunting.
Obituary: Jones, Leo F.
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio, died at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, where she had been a deaconist, trustee, and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church, and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541, for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as a receptionist and order taker.
Obituary: Enoch, Gregory “Luke” Lucas
Gregory “Luke” Lucas Enoch, 34, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Kerby, Sr., Holly
Holly Kerby, Sr., 78, of Ravenswood, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, went home to be with his loving Father on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a brief illness at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV. He was born on June 30, 1944, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Woodrow...
Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
Obituary: Boice, Larry D.
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on April 14, 1940, in Rainbow to the late Gilbert Francis Boice and Allie Pearl Bell. On December 2, 1960, Larry married Janet...
Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV
Some churches around Davisville and Parkersburg came together to serve the community. The Murphytown DAV was filled with food and fellowship Saturday afternoon. Members from Murphytown Baptist Church, Murphytown United Methodist Church, and Red Hill United Methodist Church severed a Thanksgiving meal to members of the D-A-V and the community.
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row. The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast. Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked...
Obituary: Bailey, Sara Jean
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. She retired from Borg Warner/General Electric/SABIC after many years of service. Sara was born in St. Marys, WV, on June 16, 1935,...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Fire destroys church
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fire destroyed a church. Multiple departments battled flames at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church in Putnam County. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro...
First Lutheran church hosts event for International Survivors of Suicide Loss
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks International Survivors of Suicide Loss, a day where people can gather to grieve or cope with others that have dealt with the same trauma. At the event today people shared their stories, how they coped and gave advice to others who attended. Volunteer, Myla...
Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street to begin Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg sent out a news release stating that Broadway Avenue Paving from Route 95 to Pike Street is scheduled to begin starting Monday November 21 and be completed Wednesday November 23. Those dates are set with weather permitting. In the release, the City...
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M. Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any...
Williamstown defeats East Hardy, setting up semifinal rematch with Doddridge County
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets have advanced to the Class A semifinals for the second straight season, and defeated East Hardy 49-6 from Stadium Field in Parkersburg. It was a rematch of the 2021 Class A quarterfinal game, where Williamstown also reigned victorious, and the Jackets jumped out...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
Obituary: Kehl, David L.
David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem, passed away at 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1964, in Marietta, a son of Lloyd and Glenda Tewanger Kehl. Dave was a farmer, and he and his sons owned and operated Kehl Oil & Gas Enterprises. He was a member of the Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.
Parkersburg South defeats Musselman, advances to AAA semifinals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots showed the state why they are the number one ranked team in Class AAA. The Patriots scored early and often against the Musselman Applemen in the Class AAA quarterfinals, and got the win 58-14 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night.
