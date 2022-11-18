ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent, OH

WTAP

Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne

Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Barker, Randy Allen

Randy Allen Barker, 64, of Davisville, WV, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Lee and Uldean Leisure Barker. Randy was retired from his concrete construction business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog Rex and hunting.
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hood, Jr., V. Parker

V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on November 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born December 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV, which he always considered to be his hometown.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Enoch, Gregory “Luke” Lucas

Gregory “Luke” Lucas Enoch, 34, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Kerby, Sr., Holly

Holly Kerby, Sr., 78, of Ravenswood, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, went home to be with his loving Father on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a brief illness at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV. He was born on June 30, 1944, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Woodrow...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)

Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.
TUPPERS PLAINS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Miller, Mike H.

Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bailey, Sara Jean

Sara Jean Bailey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. She retired from Borg Warner/General Electric/SABIC after many years of service. Sara was born in St. Marys, WV, on June 16, 1935,...
COOLVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta Community Foundation recognizes three award winners

MARIETTA — A company and a foundation from Wood County are among the recipients of the Marietta Community Foundation’s 2022 awards recognizing philanthropic contributions. Named Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year 2022 in Business was Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. in partnership with the Spartan Foundation. Tri-State and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Obituary: Young, Sandra J.

Sandra J. Young, age 85, of Belle Valley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937, at home in Buffalo, OH, a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
BELLE VALLEY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Kehl, David L.

David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem, passed away at 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1964, in Marietta, a son of Lloyd and Glenda Tewanger Kehl. Dave was a farmer, and he and his sons owned and operated Kehl Oil & Gas Enterprises. He was a member of the Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.
LOWER SALEM, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg South defeats Musselman, advances to AAA semifinals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots showed the state why they are the number one ranked team in Class AAA. The Patriots scored early and often against the Musselman Applemen in the Class AAA quarterfinals, and got the win 58-14 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Manufacturer will pay for fixing Williamstown’s bleachers

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A third party engineering company has been hired to come up with a plan to fix the Williamstown bleachers, according to Wood County Schools’ Communication Coordinator Michael Erb. That engineering company is working with the manufacturer and installer to figure out a plan and review...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch Williamstown’s quarterfinals game with East Hardy High School. The Yellow Jackets are rated as the #2 team in West Virginia’s Class A. They will be facing the #10 Cougars. The game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. Kick-off. WTAP’s coverage...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

