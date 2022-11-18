Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Randy Allen
Randy Allen Barker, 64, of Davisville, WV, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Lee and Uldean Leisure Barker. Randy was retired from his concrete construction business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog Rex and hunting.
WTAP
Obituary: Hood, Jr., V. Parker
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on November 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born December 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV, which he always considered to be his hometown.
WTAP
Obituary: Enoch, Gregory “Luke” Lucas
Gregory “Luke” Lucas Enoch, 34, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Kerby, Sr., Holly
Holly Kerby, Sr., 78, of Ravenswood, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, went home to be with his loving Father on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a brief illness at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV. He was born on June 30, 1944, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Woodrow...
WTAP
Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.
WTAP
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
WTAP
Obituary: Bailey, Sara Jean
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. She retired from Borg Warner/General Electric/SABIC after many years of service. Sara was born in St. Marys, WV, on June 16, 1935,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta Community Foundation recognizes three award winners
MARIETTA — A company and a foundation from Wood County are among the recipients of the Marietta Community Foundation’s 2022 awards recognizing philanthropic contributions. Named Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year 2022 in Business was Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. in partnership with the Spartan Foundation. Tri-State and...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
WTAP
Obituary: Young, Sandra J.
Sandra J. Young, age 85, of Belle Valley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937, at home in Buffalo, OH, a daughter of the late John and Etta M. Murphy Gibson. She attended Kent State University...
WTAP
Some libraries in Wood County got a visit from Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a 3 year break due to COVID, yarn bombings are returning to Parkersburg. Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing started in 2018 with friends wanting to decorate Parkersburg in a unique way. It has come a long way since then, with the help of the community and...
WTAP
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row. The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast. Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked...
WTAP
Obituary: Kehl, David L.
David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem, passed away at 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1964, in Marietta, a son of Lloyd and Glenda Tewanger Kehl. Dave was a farmer, and he and his sons owned and operated Kehl Oil & Gas Enterprises. He was a member of the Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.
WTAP
WVU Medicine Camden Clark to host Be the Match stem cell screening at the Grand Central Mall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will host a Be the Match stem cell screening opportunity for community members on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Central Mall. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by Boot Barn and Books-A-Million. On November...
WTAP
Parkersburg South defeats Musselman, advances to AAA semifinals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South Patriots showed the state why they are the number one ranked team in Class AAA. The Patriots scored early and often against the Musselman Applemen in the Class AAA quarterfinals, and got the win 58-14 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night.
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
WTAP
Williamstown defeats East Hardy, setting up semifinal rematch with Doddridge County
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets have advanced to the Class A semifinals for the second straight season, and defeated East Hardy 49-6 from Stadium Field in Parkersburg. It was a rematch of the 2021 Class A quarterfinal game, where Williamstown also reigned victorious, and the Jackets jumped out...
WTAP
Manufacturer will pay for fixing Williamstown’s bleachers
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A third party engineering company has been hired to come up with a plan to fix the Williamstown bleachers, according to Wood County Schools’ Communication Coordinator Michael Erb. That engineering company is working with the manufacturer and installer to figure out a plan and review...
WTAP
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Williamstown vs. East Hardy playoff game
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch Williamstown’s quarterfinals game with East Hardy High School. The Yellow Jackets are rated as the #2 team in West Virginia’s Class A. They will be facing the #10 Cougars. The game is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. Kick-off. WTAP’s coverage...
Comments / 0