WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Randy Allen
Randy Allen Barker, 64, of Davisville, WV, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Lee and Uldean Leisure Barker. Randy was retired from his concrete construction business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog Rex and hunting.
WTAP
Obituary: Kerby, Sr., Holly
Holly Kerby, Sr., 78, of Ravenswood, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, went home to be with his loving Father on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a brief illness at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV. He was born on June 30, 1944, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Woodrow...
WTAP
Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
WTAP
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Mike H. Miller, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Forrest D. and Helen (Keller) Miller. He worked at Challenger Electrical and was Vice President of the union. He also worked for Thermo Fisher...
WTAP
Obituary: Boice, Larry D.
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on April 14, 1940, in Rainbow to the late Gilbert Francis Boice and Allie Pearl Bell. On December 2, 1960, Larry married Janet...
WTAP
Obituary: Enoch, Gregory “Luke” Lucas
Gregory “Luke” Lucas Enoch, 34, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Leo F.
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio, died at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, where she had been a deaconist, trustee, and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church, and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541, for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as a receptionist and order taker.
WTAP
Obituary: Hood, Jr., V. Parker
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on November 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born December 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV, which he always considered to be his hometown.
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Carol Sue
Carol Sue Moore, 55, of Marietta, OH, passed away November 8, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Some libraries in Wood County got a visit from Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a 3 year break due to COVID, yarn bombings are returning to Parkersburg. Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing started in 2018 with friends wanting to decorate Parkersburg in a unique way. It has come a long way since then, with the help of the community and...
WTAP
Thanksgiving dinners were served at Murphytown DAV
Some churches around Davisville and Parkersburg came together to serve the community. The Murphytown DAV was filled with food and fellowship Saturday afternoon. Members from Murphytown Baptist Church, Murphytown United Methodist Church, and Red Hill United Methodist Church severed a Thanksgiving meal to members of the D-A-V and the community.
WTAP
Car rollover leads to minor injuries Saturday morning
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - At around 9:48 A.M. Saturday morning, a car rolled over in New Matamoras resulting in minor injuries. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks, a 23-year-old female who was 13 weeks pregnant was driving the car when it rolled over. Sheriff Minks said the accident...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M. Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any...
WTAP
First Lutheran church hosts event for International Survivors of Suicide Loss
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks International Survivors of Suicide Loss, a day where people can gather to grieve or cope with others that have dealt with the same trauma. At the event today people shared their stories, how they coped and gave advice to others who attended. Volunteer, Myla...
Meigs County, Ohio appoints new sheriff
MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – A new sheriff has been appointed to fill the remainder of the term of former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood. Scott Fitch, a Meigs County native, will fill the final two years of Keith Wood’s term. The decision came following a Meigs County Commission meeting Thursday morning. “I’m humbled and […]
WTAP
UPDATE: One person dead after fire in Washington, W. Va.
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Officials have released the name of the person who died in the trailer fire in Washington, West Virginia. Misty Dawn Leasure, 45, was found in the home by investigators. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause...
WTAP
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row. The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast. Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked...
WTAP
Airport manager submits letter of resignation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of November 17 MOV regional airport manager, Denise Myers, has submitted her letter of resignation from the position. In the resignation letter Myers gave no specific reason for her resignation but it was accepted today by members of the airport authority. Bob Tebay of county...
WTAP
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
