Demand rises for food resources and programs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, local programs are pulling resources together for families in need. This year though, the amount of people in need of a holiday meal has increased.

“We're serving around 15,000 more people every month than we were at this time in 2021. It's a huge increase,” Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri spokeswoman Katie Adkins said. “We know right now that need is increasing and we're seeing budgets that are stretched a little bit tighter just like everybody else. We don't see an end in sight for that right now.”

The prices of items on the grocery shelves has increased and so has the cost of fuel. Annual food programs are feeling the effects of all of it.

“Last year we paid about 50 cents per can of corn,” said Charles Stephenson, who is the CEO and founder of Powerhouse Community Development Corporation. “This year the same can of corn is about $1.28. So we're seeing a 40% increase in the cost of food items.”

But programs say the community has still been able to help in the process. Powerhouse mentioned it has had more than 150 volunteers this year. Those volunteers spent their day packing cardboard boxes full of Thanksgiving meal ingredients for Saturday’s annual Food Box Giveaway.

“Our goal is over 2,000 boxes and turkeys this year,” Stephenson said. “We've already given away, as I said, over 500. So we're anticipating tomorrow giving away another 1400 or 1500 boxes and turkeys tomorrow.”

That event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will be set up at Parkade Plaza, on 601 Business Loop 70 West.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has a list of upcoming events for its partnership Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive. On Nov. 22, food drives run from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. in Columbia at Schnucks location on Forum, EatWell on Providence and the Conley, Grindstone and West Broadway Hy-Vee locations. Also part of the drive is the Hy-Vee locations in Jefferson City and Kirksville and the Walmart in Boonville.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to the Missouri Food Bank, or just want more information about upcoming food drives, can find that at sharefoodbringhope.org

