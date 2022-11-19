Read full article on original website
18-wheeler plunges into bayou off I-10, driver hospitalized
SORRENTO, La. — One lane of Interstate 10 eastbound was closed Tuesday after an 18-wheeler plunged off the roadway into a bayou near Sorrento, La. Louisiana State Police shared a photo of the crash showing the truck's trailer submerged underwater. The crash reportedly happened on I-10 west near border between Ascension and St. James parishes.
brproud.com
Authorities respond to hit-and-run at Old Hammond Hwy and O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Tuesday, November 22 hit-and-run on Old Hammond Highway near O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. near the intersection of O’Neal Lane and Sedona Pines Drive, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene.
WAFB.com
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
Baker City Council votes to ban food trucks at intense, emotional meeting. FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR. The Baton Rouge Fire Department added if you are suspicious about an illness, you should still call 911. Woman accused of shooting car with kids...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive around7:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. However, the extent of the injuries is not known at this moment.
brproud.com
Two suspects accused of armed robbery at Nicholson Drive business wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Baton Rouge are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local business early this month. Police said the crime took place at the S&P Food Store located on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were no reported injuries.
WAFB.com
FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR
More anti-crime cameras to come to the Baton Rouge region, helping businesses and neighborhoods feel safer. Sandwiched between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an...
wbrz.com
BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
wbrz.com
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers said they became sick after handling strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response. As of Tuesday morning, investigators have found no evidence of any harmful material...
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
2 people identified in deadly car crash in Livingston Parish following pursuit, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a crash that killed two people following a pursuit on Monday afternoon, November 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The crash reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road. According to the sheriff, deputies were attempting...
52-Year-Old Jerome Johnson Died In A Fatal Crash On LA 16 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened on LA 16 at Vincent Road. According to LSP, Jerome Johnson, 52, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 16 when he exited the roadway, struck a pole, and was engulfed in flames.
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
brproud.com
Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
NOPD seeking car that hit woman in wheelchair
A woman is dead after New Orleans Police Department investigators say she was struck by a vehicle while traveling along a road in New Orleans East.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
brproud.com
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates theft of generators, requests rightful owners of recovered items come forward
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates a recent theft of generators, deputies say they’ve recovered multiple several stolen items and require assistance in identifying the rightful owners. So, if you happen to be the owner of any of the items below,...
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says
Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver, Benjamin Fontenot, 27, then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
WLBT
South MS woman severely burned escaping fire she says was intentionally set
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A south Mississippi woman is recovering in a Baton Rouge burn unit after her home was destroyed in a fire she says was set by her estranged husband. It is a cautionary tale for other women. Carmella Causey says ignoring the red flags in her relationship could have gotten her killed.
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton...
