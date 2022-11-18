Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio, died at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, where she had been a deaconist, trustee, and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church, and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541, for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as a receptionist and order taker.

VINCENT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO