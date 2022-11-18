Read full article on original website
Obituary: McMullen, Joyce Anne
Joyce Anne McMullen, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, at her residence under the loving care of her family, close friends, and Amedisys Hospice. She was born on December 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, WV, the only child of the late Helen Buckley Toncray Drennen and Gay Toncray.
Obituary: Barker, Randy Allen
Randy Allen Barker, 64, of Davisville, WV, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 9, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Everett Lee and Uldean Leisure Barker. Randy was retired from his concrete construction business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dog Rex and hunting.
Obituary: Kerby, Sr., Holly
Holly Kerby, Sr., 78, of Ravenswood, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, went home to be with his loving Father on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a brief illness at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV. He was born on June 30, 1944, in Spencer, WV, the son of the late Woodrow...
Obituary: Enoch, Gregory “Luke” Lucas
Gregory “Luke” Lucas Enoch, 34, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Boice, Larry D.
Larry D. Boice, 82, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family. Larry was born on April 14, 1940, in Rainbow to the late Gilbert Francis Boice and Allie Pearl Bell. On December 2, 1960, Larry married Janet...
Obituary: Cooper, Julie Annette (Gorrell)
Julie Annette (Gorrell) Cooper, 55, of Tuppers Plains, OH, passed away on November 15, 2022, after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband and constant friend Steve Cooper. Devoted Mother Joyce Ann Gorrell, father-in-law Clyde Cooper, Uncle Mike (Patty) and Aunt Donna, sisters Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell of Jacksonville, NC brothers John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, Clint (Candy) Cooper, of Raleigh NC, Greg Cooper of Pittsburgh PA, nieces Annie (Nick), Jayme, Hannah, Natalie, Micaiah, Joelle, and Sparrow. Nephews Joe (Cassandra), Colby (Elizabeth), Isac, Jacob, Braden, Levi, and Declan, and many precious friends.
Obituary: Kehl, David L.
David L. Kehl, 58, of Lower Salem, passed away at 7:15 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1964, in Marietta, a son of Lloyd and Glenda Tewanger Kehl. Dave was a farmer, and he and his sons owned and operated Kehl Oil & Gas Enterprises. He was a member of the Creighton Ridge Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge.
Obituary: Jones, Leo F.
Leo F. Jones, 106, of Vincent, Ohio, died at her residence surrounded by her family on November 15, 2022. She was born in Glenville, WV, on May 3, 1916, and was the daughter of the late Oliver E. and Ina Moxie Lawson Edwards. She had been a member of the Belpre Congregational Church for over 50 years, where she had been a deaconist, trustee, and part of the women’s fellowship group. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading, crafts, going to church, and volunteering for “BAM” Belpre Area Ministries. She had been a member of the Belpre Order of Eastern Stars, #541, for over 25 years. She had worked for Kaufman-Lauderman as a receptionist and order taker.
Obituary: Hood, Jr., V. Parker
V. Parker Hood, Jr., passed away at his home on November 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born December 18, 1932, in Barrackville, WV, son of the late Virgil P. Hood, Sr., and Delores Stover Hood. He spent the majority of his childhood years in Buckhannon, WV, which he always considered to be his hometown.
Obituary: Bailey, Sara Jean
Sara Jean Bailey, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Coolville with her husband of 69 years, David L. Bailey, by her side. She retired from Borg Warner/General Electric/SABIC after many years of service. Sara was born in St. Marys, WV, on June 16, 1935,...
Marietta Community Foundation recognizes three award winners
MARIETTA — A company and a foundation from Wood County are among the recipients of the Marietta Community Foundation’s 2022 awards recognizing philanthropic contributions. Named Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year 2022 in Business was Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Co. in partnership with the Spartan Foundation. Tri-State and...
Parkersburg South’s Softball team helped some local families get ready for Thanksgiving
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Patriots Softball team delivered food baskets to five families around Parkersburg and Vienna for the second year in a row. The baskets were filled with items the families can use for their Thanksgiving feast. Members of the softball team, Jaiden Vargas and Taylor Lamp, talked...
Some libraries in Wood County got a visit from Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a 3 year break due to COVID, yarn bombings are returning to Parkersburg. Parkersburg Community Yarn Bombing started in 2018 with friends wanting to decorate Parkersburg in a unique way. It has come a long way since then, with the help of the community and...
Members of the baseball community push back against resolution
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a deeper look into the baseball and soccer fields resolution that Vienna city council voted to pass. It’s a measure that’s stirred up passionate push back from members of the baseball community - both from parents and coaches. One local said...
WVU Medicine Camden Clark to host Be the Match stem cell screening at the Grand Central Mall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center will host a Be the Match stem cell screening opportunity for community members on November 19, 2022, at the Grand Central Mall. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by Boot Barn and Books-A-Million. On November...
First Lutheran church hosts event for International Survivors of Suicide Loss
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks International Survivors of Suicide Loss, a day where people can gather to grieve or cope with others that have dealt with the same trauma. At the event today people shared their stories, how they coped and gave advice to others who attended. Volunteer, Myla...
Fire destroys church
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fire destroyed a church. Multiple departments battled flames at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church in Putnam County. The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Poca Volunteer Fire Department, the Nitro...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
Two vehicle crash occurred in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and Avery in Parkersburg Saturday afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, the call came in around 3:38 P.M. Officials at the scene say that one car ran a red light, but they do not believe any...
Airport manager submits letter of resignation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of November 17 MOV regional airport manager, Denise Myers, has submitted her letter of resignation from the position. In the resignation letter Myers gave no specific reason for her resignation but it was accepted today by members of the airport authority. Bob Tebay of county...
