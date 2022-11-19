Read full article on original website
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Why Reddit Is Disgusted By A Burger King Chicken Sandwich
Burger King has offered an Original Chicken Sandwich on its menu for quite some time, but it eschewed the chicken sandwich wars for nearly two years until the introduction of its Ch'King sandwiches in late spring 2021. It appears the fast food chain was ill-equipped for combat though, as the crispy, hand-breaded creations have already been forced into early retirement (per Eat This).
Thrillist
Hardee's Has 2 New Huge Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches and a New Cheeseburger
While your interpretation of "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" might mean starting your am routine with something healthy, I take the mentality differently. It's about starting your day with a bang, which sometimes means a massive biscuit sandwich. Hardee's seems to agree. The fast food joint...
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Burger King Goes All In On Plant-Based—What Are ‘Dirty Vegan Chicken Nuggets’?
For a limited-time only earlier this month, Burger King offered UK customers a menu item that they deemed ‘Dirty Vegan Chicken Nuggets.’ This marks the fast food giant’s latest plant-based option to hit their menu there, as they also continue to offer more vegetarian food choices at their locations around the globe. In light of this, here’s what we know about their vegetarian menu options in the UK , the US, and elsewhere:
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
The Ultimate Guide To Arby's Breakfast Menu
After a slight COVID-related dip, fast-food breakfast is back and bigger than ever, according to Forbes, making up a quarter of sales for behemoths like McDonald's, but finding your early a.m. fix at roast beef titan Arby's might be a little bit more difficult. According to Secret Menus Guru, Arby's breakfast is only served at some of the chain's locations. If you're lucky enough to have a participating Arby's near you, you can savor fantastic items like the Swiss & Swiss flatbread or the Ham & Cheese slider.
Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped
Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
McDonald’s steak, egg and cheese bagel is back for a limited time
McDonald’s steak, egg and cheese bagel is back for a limited time. The sausage and bacon bagel sandwiches have also returned to menus. The steak, egg and cheese bagel – and its sibling sandwiches – is back on McDonald’s menus in Michigan for a limited time, the company announced.
CNET
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
I tested five classic cheeseburgers – including McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and a budget burger won
THERE may be no more iconic American food than a classic cheeseburger. Many fast food restaurants reputation's lie on the quality of their signature burger. Yet, with so many options to choose from, settling on a go-to burger can be difficult. So, as part of our Bang for Your Buck...
iheart.com
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change
Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeye's.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Are Veggie Burgers Getting Too Meat-Like?
What exactly is a veggie burger? Food Network defines it as a burger without meat that's made with plant-based foods such as vegetables, soy, beans, or grains. These burgers are versatile and can often change with the seasons. For example, during the summer, people might use bell peppers, zucchini, and eggplants, while kale, spinach, and carrots are usually reserved for winter. However, the majority of veggie burgers end up in kitchen freezers, so seasonal vegetables might not be that big of a factor.
Bobby Flay Says Brush A Sweet Glaze On Sweet Potatoes If You Don't Like Marshmallows
Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated days of the year for foodies in America, but let's face it: not every dish on the table holds the same weight. According to a recent survey conducted by The Vacationer, cranberry sauce is America's least-favorite Turkey Day food, followed by the turkey itself (gasp!) and green bean casserole. Sweet potatoes (or yams, to some) also made the list, which, for many, are the most controversial component of the entire meal. Not only is the starch vastly outshined by the beloved mashed potatoes – which a 2020 YouGov poll found are America's favorite potato-based Thanksgiving dish – but some people also take issue with the marshmallows that top the traditional sweet potato casserole, as well.
Bobby Flay Advises You To Add Compound Butter To Sweet Potatoes
Facts are facts: Bobby Flay just loves Thanksgiving. This celebrated chef is one of Food Network's biggest stars, and among many of his TV shows, such as "The Next Food Network Star," "Beat Bobby Flay," and "The Flay List," he also found the time to make a TV special in 2015, called "Thanksgiving at Bobby's," (via Food Network).
Popeyes' Has A BOGO Deal For Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
We all love cooking here at Mashed.com, but if we're being perfectly honest, sometimes we feel a little bit of kitchen burnout from time to time. Apparently, we're not the only ones — according to a recent study by the Food Industry Association, cooking fatigue has become more prevalent among consumers in 2022, which, considering how much time we've all spent in the kitchen over the last few years, is perfectly understandable.
TikTok Is Losing It Over This Order McDonald's Exposed In Times Square
Have you ever wondered what other people are ordering at drive-thru windows? Most people have. The viral YouTube trend that had influencers driving up to fast food eateries and asking for the same order as the car in front of them is proof enough. The Times Square McDonald's location is a nosey foodie's dream. Gawkers who happen to be walking around Times Square in New York City have unfettered access to other people's food orders.
Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over A Pic Of Duff Goldman's Daughter Eating Ice Cream
Food is arguably the most important component of Thanksgiving, but we all know the massive feast doesn't just magically appear on the table. Well, okay, maybe it does if you're dining at a chain restaurant, or if you're ordering your turkey from a place like Honey Baked Ham. However, for those that take on the brave task of playing chef for the fourth Thursday in November, a successful Turkey Day means a marathon of cooking — though there's no need to get up at the crack of dawn to get it all done. In fact, as Bon Appétit points out, it's almost unfathomable to cook an entire Thanksgiving meal from start to finish on the actual holiday itself, which is why prepping ahead of time is the name of the game if you want to succeed.
