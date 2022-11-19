Read full article on original website
Reported stabbing leaves one victim in serious condition
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate Highway 10 South, at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow confirms there was a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspected...
Beaumont organizations holding candlelight vigil to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Orange County SWAT team members receive training
ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains...
Residents respond to death of 13 year-old Beaumont girl
BEAUMONT — A fourteen year old driver is now facing a second degree felony manslaughter charge.. After a thirteen year old girl was killed in a stolen car crash early sunday morning in beaumont.. The male driver and four other juveniles were in a stolen Hyundai out of Nederland.
Authorities make multiple arrests and seize $23,000 worth of illegal drugs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) and the CPSO ACT-Team made four arrests and seized approximately $23,000 worth of illegal drugs at a home on Aster St. in Lake Charles. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives executed...
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
Teacher charged with pulling out gun and assaulting man at PA Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur Lincoln Middle School teacher is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man at Memorial High School and then beating him. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has been investigating to learn more...
11/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, 4003 Harvard St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000. Austin Kyle Quibodeaux, 21, 196 Duplechin Road, Ragley — two count direct contempt...
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Retired Beaumont PD officer allegedly shot and killed retired Port Arthur FD firefighter
Port Arthur Police are investigating after a retired Beaumont police officer allegedly shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. The incident occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, which is about a mile northeast of Central Mall. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso...
Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up for Sulphur woman’s funeral expenses
A GoFundMe account to cover the funeral expenses of Stephany Fong, 32, has been organized by Sylvia Avery and Amanda Keller. “At this time, we would like to ask the community’s help again — not only for Stephany but her family, Dani and Shelby,” they said on the page.
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The desperate search for a Lake Charles woman who vanished Saturday morning has ended sadly. Deputies recovered Stephany Fong’s vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, in Bayou d’Inde in the afternoon hours of Nov. 21. Her body was inside. Fong was last seen when she...
'Great, fun guy' : Port Neches Fire Department remembering life and legacy of beloved, retired captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own. Curtis Trahan, 69, served the fire department and the city for over four decades. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook...
Man indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A man could soon stand trial after he was indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children. Hardin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Randall Lewis Benavidas Friday morning on online solicitation of a child charges. The arrest followed indictments that were handed up by a Hardin County jury.
