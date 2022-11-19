ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Reported stabbing leaves one victim in serious condition

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a disturbance around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Interstate Highway 10 South, at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow confirms there was a stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspected...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont organizations holding candlelight vigil to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Orange County SWAT team members receive training

ORANGE, Texas — Last week, 17 officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department privately completed a private course for members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. All 17 members involved walked away with a significant increase in knowledge and tactics as it pertains...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents respond to death of 13 year-old Beaumont girl

BEAUMONT — A fourteen year old driver is now facing a second degree felony manslaughter charge.. After a thirteen year old girl was killed in a stolen car crash early sunday morning in beaumont.. The male driver and four other juveniles were in a stolen Hyundai out of Nederland.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

11/20: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Joseph Samuel Dominick III, 62, 4003 Harvard St. — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000. Austin Kyle Quibodeaux, 21, 196 Duplechin Road, Ragley — two count direct contempt...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car

The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up for Sulphur woman’s funeral expenses

A GoFundMe account to cover the funeral expenses of Stephany Fong, 32, has been organized by Sylvia Avery and Amanda Keller. “At this time, we would like to ask the community’s help again — not only for Stephany but her family, Dani and Shelby,” they said on the page.
SULPHUR, LA
