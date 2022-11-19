ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 11 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.

The San Dieguito Academy High School basketball team will have a game with University City High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

San Dieguito Academy High School
University City High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Helix Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on November 18, 2022, 18:30:00.

Helix Charter High School
Scripps Ranch High School
November 18, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Centennial High School - Corona basketball team will have a game with San Ysidro High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Centennial High School - Corona
San Ysidro High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Oceanside High School basketball team will have a game with Poway High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Oceanside High School
Poway High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Oceanside High School basketball team will have a game with Poway High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Oceanside High School
Poway High School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lincoln High School - San Diego basketball team will have a game with Francis Parker School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lincoln High School - San Diego
Francis Parker School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The La Jolla High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Hills High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

La Jolla High School
Mission Hills High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The San Dieguito Academy High School basketball team will have a game with University City High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

San Dieguito Academy High School
University City High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Victory Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Madison High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

Victory Christian Academy
Madison High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Victory Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Madison High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.

Victory Christian Academy
Madison High School
November 19, 2022
10:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Palo Verde High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on November 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Palo Verde High School
Canyon Hills High School - San Diego
November 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Community Policy