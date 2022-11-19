San Diego, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 11 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.
The San Dieguito Academy High School basketball team will have a game with University City High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Helix Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on November 18, 2022, 18:30:00.
The Centennial High School - Corona basketball team will have a game with San Ysidro High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Oceanside High School basketball team will have a game with Poway High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
The Oceanside High School basketball team will have a game with Poway High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Lincoln High School - San Diego basketball team will have a game with Francis Parker School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
The La Jolla High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Hills High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
The San Dieguito Academy High School basketball team will have a game with University City High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Victory Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Madison High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
The Victory Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Madison High School on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.
The Palo Verde High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on November 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
