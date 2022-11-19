ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, NH

WMUR.com

Weapons, murder trials for Adam Montgomery scheduled for next year

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter now has two jury trials scheduled for next year. Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019, but his first trial will be on weapons charges. The weapons case against Adam Montgomery was set...
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose

BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
FITCHBURG, MA
WCAX

1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection with Route 7A and Route 67 east at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that Alyssa Pelletier, 31, of Bennington, was traveling north on Route 7A when she lost control on the ice/snow covered road.
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WMUR.com

Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window

CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Mental Health professionals assist police and fire to rescue man from Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire and AMR responded to the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge Monday for a report of a man in the river. The first units arrived at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in the water and walking around the area of the dam, toward the island. The man reached the island at the same time rescue crews were arriving in boats that had been launched from the boat ramp near Delta Dental Stadium.
MANCHESTER, NH
darientimes.com

Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say

HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Westford Woman Goes Missing On Hike In New Hampshire; Police Ask For Public

New Hampshire police are asking for public help to find a Westford woman who disappeared Sunday, Nov. 20, after going on a hike. Emily Sotelo left for a hike at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, NH, and intended to make her way through Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. Her family, who dropped her off the trail, told searchers that she doesn't have much experience with winter hiking.
WESTFORD, MA
WTNH

Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls

A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney

PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
PUTNEY, VT
WCAX

West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
NEWFANE, VT
