WMUR.com
Weapons, murder trials for Adam Montgomery scheduled for next year
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter now has two jury trials scheduled for next year. Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019, but his first trial will be on weapons charges. The weapons case against Adam Montgomery was set...
Granville woman faces additional animal neglect charges
A Granville woman has been arrested on additional charges for depriving animals of necessary sustenance.
Stepmother of a N.H. girl who disappeared pleads guilty to perjury
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead was sent to prison for at least a year and a half Friday after pleading guilty to perjury charges. Kayla Montgomery, 32, pleaded guilty to two charges...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison; over 5.4 kilos of drugs, $376,000 seized after fatal overdose
BOSTON – A woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jessica Hughes, of Orange, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to time served (one week in prison) and three years of supervised release. On May 16, 2022, Hughes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine).
Vermont State Police looking for missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
WCAX
1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility
This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
Rescue crews searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sunapee, NH
SUNAPEE, N.H. — Searchers in Sunapee, New Hampshire are trying to track down a boy who’s been missing since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Breisch was last seen in the area of Seven Hearths Lane in Sunapee. “He left the area on foot in an unknown direction,” according to...
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection with Route 7A and Route 67 east at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that Alyssa Pelletier, 31, of Bennington, was traveling north on Route 7A when she lost control on the ice/snow covered road.
WMUR.com
Man accused of using handgun to kill turkey from car window
CONCORD, N.H. — A Cheshire County man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a turkey from a car window. New Hampshire has two turkey hunting seasons, one for shotguns and one for archery. Right now, hunters aren't allowed to use firearms to shoot turkeys. New Hampshire...
Nicholas Pike, 26, identified as victim in fatal Gardner crash
A 26 year-old Gardner man has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on crash in Gardner Thursday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Pike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 140 near Green Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
manchesterinklink.com
Mental Health professionals assist police and fire to rescue man from Merrimack River
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire and AMR responded to the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge Monday for a report of a man in the river. The first units arrived at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in the water and walking around the area of the dam, toward the island. The man reached the island at the same time rescue crews were arriving in boats that had been launched from the boat ramp near Delta Dental Stadium.
darientimes.com
Windsor man wanted in Hartford homicide found hiding in 'secluded' Vermont home, officials say
HARTFORD — A Windsor resident accused of killing a local man has been apprehended after hiding out in Vermont, authorities said Friday. Shawn Santoro, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hartford police officers after they tracked him on Thursday to a “secluded residence” on Bemis Road in Vernon, Vt., according to Matthew Duffy, supervisory deputy and public information officer for the U.S. Marshals' District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Westford Woman Goes Missing On Hike In New Hampshire; Police Ask For Public
New Hampshire police are asking for public help to find a Westford woman who disappeared Sunday, Nov. 20, after going on a hike. Emily Sotelo left for a hike at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, NH, and intended to make her way through Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. Her family, who dropped her off the trail, told searchers that she doesn't have much experience with winter hiking.
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
Hartford man accused of killing man caught in Vermont
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man accused of shooting and killing another man in Hartford was captured in Vermont. Officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street on Oct. 21 just before 4 a.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital, where […]
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney
PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
WCAX
West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway. They say he was ejected from his...
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
