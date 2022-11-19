ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Porch pirate goes after furniture

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Aaron Duncan, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to an affidavit, on November 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after someone called 911 and reported […]
MIDLAND, TX
Newswest9.com

Equipment failure at Midland airport causes long security lines Tuesday

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday morning the lines at the Midland International Air and Spaceport were really long due to a TSA equipment failure. This failure caused wait times to go up and the airport recommended that people show up two hours before their time. But even without equipment failure,...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

It’s About Time We Get One Of These At The Airport In Midland!

When is the last time you took a flight out of Midland? It goes without saying that our sad little airport could use an update. We could use a lot of things actually, starting with Starbucks. I get it, we're not 'big city,' our airport is relatively small compared to some of the airports I've flown into all over the country but come on.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly September RV fire identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin

The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.  Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
WEST ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

New regulations coming for developers in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — New developers will have to adhere to a new set of rules for the first time since 2014. Monday at the Ector County Commissioners, the Planning and Development team handed down the proposal for new regulations that will apply to any form of construction going forward, including homes and businesses.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

Two people arrested on capital murder charges in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — Two people were arrested in Ector County on November 21 on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and injury to a child charges. The mother, Megan Lange, and the stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, have been accused of strangling their 8-year-old son to death.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Must Read! Hilarious Online Reviews Of The Midland Police Department

Before you read any further, let me preface this by saying I have the utmost respect for law enforcement and first responders. I did not write any of these but some reviews can be found online. In the world we live in today, it's always someone else's fault and no one takes responsibility for themselves. Everyone today is so quick to jump online and leave a review, most of the time not telling the entire story, just their side.

