Was This Popular Midland-Odessa Restaurant Part Of Your Childhood?
If you didn't eat at this old-school restaurant growing up, did you even have a childhood? I am telling you right now, once a week my parents did some grocery shopping in Odessa, or took me to a movie and this was a must every.single.time. Friday's or Saturday's were made for Long John Silver's!
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
Porch pirate goes after furniture
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
Ordinance to make Odessa sanctuary city for the unborn passes first vote
ODESSA, Texas — In a 5-1 vote with one abstaining, the Odessa City Council voted to make the city a sanctuary city for the unborn on Nov. 22. According to the agenda, this was the first approval. There is no word at this time on when the ordinance will be brought up for another discussion.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Midland church gives 250 turkeys to community for Thanksgiving
MIDLAND, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, turkeys are in high demand. And Faith Church of Midland wants to help those in their community get a hold of them as a way of giving back. They wanted to do their part just before Thanksgiving to help those...
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Aaron Duncan, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to an affidavit, on November 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate after someone called 911 and reported […]
Equipment failure at Midland airport causes long security lines Tuesday
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday morning the lines at the Midland International Air and Spaceport were really long due to a TSA equipment failure. This failure caused wait times to go up and the airport recommended that people show up two hours before their time. But even without equipment failure,...
It’s About Time We Get One Of These At The Airport In Midland!
When is the last time you took a flight out of Midland? It goes without saying that our sad little airport could use an update. We could use a lot of things actually, starting with Starbucks. I get it, we're not 'big city,' our airport is relatively small compared to some of the airports I've flown into all over the country but come on.
Victim in deadly September RV fire identified
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in a deadly RV fire in September has been identified as 54-year-old Quentin David Norman, the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. On September 7, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Fire Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a […]
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
New regulations coming for developers in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — New developers will have to adhere to a new set of rules for the first time since 2014. Monday at the Ector County Commissioners, the Planning and Development team handed down the proposal for new regulations that will apply to any form of construction going forward, including homes and businesses.
Two people arrested on capital murder charges in Ector County
ODESSA, Texas — Two people were arrested in Ector County on November 21 on capital murder of a person under the age of 10 and injury to a child charges. The mother, Megan Lange, and the stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, have been accused of strangling their 8-year-old son to death.
Must Read! Hilarious Online Reviews Of The Midland Police Department
Before you read any further, let me preface this by saying I have the utmost respect for law enforcement and first responders. I did not write any of these but some reviews can be found online. In the world we live in today, it's always someone else's fault and no one takes responsibility for themselves. Everyone today is so quick to jump online and leave a review, most of the time not telling the entire story, just their side.
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
Medical examiners identify man found dead after Ector Co. RV fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the man they found dead in an RV following a fire back in September. Crews initially responded to the fire on Conger Road early in the morning on Sept. 7, 2022. A person's remains...
Texas Rangers investigating after Midland Police officer fires weapon at Y Knot
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after Midland Police say an officer fired a weapon early Sunday morning. According to a press release from MPD, officers responded to the Y Knot bar Midland location on Briarwood Ave. around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 20. During the incident, an...
