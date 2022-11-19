ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Gas prices dip in time for Thansksgiving travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Tennessee, the average price per gallon is about 45 cents less than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Prices have continued to decline each week, in part, due to lower crude oil prices as a result of China’s lockdowns, as well as expectations of global economic contraction.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville Shores announces new water slide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Shores waterpark has released a first look at its newest water slide. The Riptide Racer, standing at more than 50 feet high and longer than a football field, will be the longest slide of its type in the world, according to a Nashville Shores media release.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville potholes rank worst in US: study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A recent study is ranking Nashville at No. 1 when it comes to the biggest pothole problems in the nation. The ranking comes from QuoteWizard.com. Over the last year, QuoteWizard analyzed search data for pothole related complaints and repairs for each state. Nashville beat cities...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison businesses concerned with increase in crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Madison auto repair shop being broken into for the second time in the last two months. The owners of the show said crime in the area seems to be getting worse. There’s one window Tennessee Muffler and Auto Service owners said three...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

USPS hiring ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Patrons can pay with their palm at new Bridgestone Arena store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Soon, all you’ll need to check out at a Twice Daily store at Bridgestone Arena is the palm of your hand. The store will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to enable an “effortless and convenient shopping experience” by eliminating checkout lines and giving guests the ability to pay with their palm, a media release says.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
LEBANON, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Couple escape house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
BERRY HILL, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Wilson County Officer injured after getting shot in car chase, officials say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A white male was arrested after he allegedly shot an officer while leading law enforcement on a car chase from Smith County to Wilson County. The Wilson County Public Information Officer confirmed to WSMV that shots were fired and that an Wilson County officer was injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

