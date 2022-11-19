Read full article on original website
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
WSMV
Gas prices dip in time for Thansksgiving travel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Tennessee, the average price per gallon is about 45 cents less than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Prices have continued to decline each week, in part, due to lower crude oil prices as a result of China’s lockdowns, as well as expectations of global economic contraction.
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
WSMV
Nashville Shores announces new water slide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville Shores waterpark has released a first look at its newest water slide. The Riptide Racer, standing at more than 50 feet high and longer than a football field, will be the longest slide of its type in the world, according to a Nashville Shores media release.
WSMV
Nashville potholes rank worst in US: study
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A recent study is ranking Nashville at No. 1 when it comes to the biggest pothole problems in the nation. The ranking comes from QuoteWizard.com. Over the last year, QuoteWizard analyzed search data for pothole related complaints and repairs for each state. Nashville beat cities...
WSMV
Madison businesses concerned with increase in crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Madison auto repair shop being broken into for the second time in the last two months. The owners of the show said crime in the area seems to be getting worse. There’s one window Tennessee Muffler and Auto Service owners said three...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Nashville Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street at around 2:45 a.m. According to the officials, the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.
wvlt.tv
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
WSMV
Patrons can pay with their palm at new Bridgestone Arena store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Soon, all you’ll need to check out at a Twice Daily store at Bridgestone Arena is the palm of your hand. The store will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to enable an “effortless and convenient shopping experience” by eliminating checkout lines and giving guests the ability to pay with their palm, a media release says.
WSMV
Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
High-speed chase ends in rollover crash; drugs, guns found in wrecked vehicle
Two Nashville men were hospitalized after a high-speed chase and radical rollover crash on Interstate 840. When officers inspected the car, they found four pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, three handguns, and an assault-style rifle.
WSMV
Couple escape house fire in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
WSMV
Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
Flo’s Front Porch on hold indefinitely due to skyrocketing construction costs
Rising costs and high inflation have caused the indefinite hold for a passion project for the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, the organization has announced.
WSMV
Emails show official wanted to avoid buying insurance through taxpayer-funded project
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When it rains heavily on Bradfield Drive, back yards turn into streams of water. Emails obtained by WSMV4 Investigates written by town commissioner Lisa Garramone show in July 2021 she pushed that a floodwall be built in the neighborhood to direct water away from houses. A...
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
WSMV
Wilson County Officer injured after getting shot in car chase, officials say
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A white male was arrested after he allegedly shot an officer while leading law enforcement on a car chase from Smith County to Wilson County. The Wilson County Public Information Officer confirmed to WSMV that shots were fired and that an Wilson County officer was injured from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.
7 Dive Bars In Nashville Locals Go To Instead Of Broadway's Overrated Tourist Traps
Nashville is home to beautiful parks, fantastic music and iconic dive bars visitors love to check out. Since it is such a popular city, oftentimes, the hidden gems of the town are overlooked in lieu of overrated tourist traps. Sometimes, the best lowkey attractions are the hole-in-the-wall watering holes that...
