Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad
Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
BBC
Qatar has taken 'real steps' for safety of gay fans, says foreign secretary
Qatar has taken "real steps" to ensure the safety of gay fans attending the World Cup, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said. Mr Cleverley told the BBC he had had "difficult conversations" with Qatari counterparts and had been clear how seriously the UK takes the issue. The build-up to the...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
BBC
Britain sending helicopters to Ukraine for first time - Ben Wallace
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the UK since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC understands. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian...
BBC
Strong earthquake rocks western Turkey near Duzce
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck an area of western Turkey near the town of Duzce, about 210km (130 miles) east of Turkey's largest city Istanbul. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. At least 46 people were injured, officials say. Estimates of...
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy ends year as European number one; Jon Rahm claims title
-20 J Rahm (Spa); -18 T Hatton (Eng), A Noren (Swe); -16 R McIlroy (NI); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -11 R Hoejgaard (Den), A Meronk (Pol); -10 A Arnaus (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -7 C Syme (Sco); -6 S Horsfield (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco); -4...
Comments / 0