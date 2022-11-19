Rocklin, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Rocklin.
The Del Campo High School basketball team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Del Campo High School
Whitney High School - Rocklin
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Del Campo High School basketball team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Del Campo High School
Whitney High School - Rocklin
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Lodi High School basketball team will have a game with Rocklin High School on November 18, 2022, 19:30:00.
Lodi High School
Rocklin High School
November 18, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Ponderosa High School basketball team will have a game with Rocklin High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Ponderosa High School
Rocklin High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
