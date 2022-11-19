ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People hit the slopes as Discovery Ski Area opens near Philipsburg

By Hannah Hislop
 4 days ago
PHILIPSBURG - While most people are anxiously awaiting Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild football game, some are looking forward to the weekend for a very different reason — hitting the slopes!

And it just so happens that Discovery Ski Area has enough snow to open early.

We headed to Philipsburg to find out what skiers and snowboarders are saying about opening day.

It was a beautiful bluebird day at Discovery Ski Area on Friday, where skiers and riders were kicking off the 2022/2023 ski season.

Discovery opened early with nearly half of the terrain open and four lifts up and running.

“Super early, super nice conditions. It’s a little cold, which is nice though, helps hold that snow,” said Orlin Southwick with the Discovery Ski Area Rental shop.

Even with opening weekend being a ripe 1º, skiers and riders still came out to enjoy the early opening of the hill.

“Opened like a week early I think, so that’s sweet. A lot better than last year. Opened a whole month late last year,” rider Travis Lyons said.

Those playing hooky to come out and play on Friday said Discovery is a hidden gem, with terrain to offer every skier and rider at any ability.

“We have some of the best learning terrain and that small feel,” noted Jededih Bond who works as a ski and snowboard instructor at Discovery.

But it’s just the beginning of a season of bluebird days, tree runs and powder days.

“Stoke level is super high. Gotta get gnarly out here with it,” said rider Jordan Wilson.

You can check out the latest conditions at Discovery Ski area at https://www.skidiscovery.com/ .

