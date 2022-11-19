ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Folsom.

The Placer High School basketball team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Folsom on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Placer High School
Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Placer High School basketball team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Folsom on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Placer High School
Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

