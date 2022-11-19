Paragould, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Paragould.
The Smackover High School basketball team will have a game with Greene County Tech High School on November 18, 2022, 17:15:00.
Smackover High School
Greene County Tech High School
November 18, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Gurdon High School basketball team will have a game with Greene County Tech High School on November 19, 2022, 07:15:00.
Gurdon High School
Greene County Tech High School
November 19, 2022
07:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
