Paragould, AR

Paragould, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Paragould.

The Smackover High School basketball team will have a game with Greene County Tech High School on November 18, 2022, 17:15:00.

Smackover High School
Greene County Tech High School
November 18, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gurdon High School basketball team will have a game with Greene County Tech High School on November 19, 2022, 07:15:00.

Gurdon High School
Greene County Tech High School
November 19, 2022
07:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

nwahomepage.com

Monday will be freakout day on social media

FAYETTEVILLE — Despite players leaving schools all over the nation since the transfer portal has been put in place fans still take to social media to freakout and the sky is falling for some and this year isn’t expected to be any different. Sam Pittman warned this upcoming...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town

CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
CHARLOTTE, AR
Kait 8

Historical marker placed in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

$60 million, 188-home subdivision planned for Marion

Housing is a significant issue in many communities throughout the Arkansas Delta, and a major home building development is about to start in Marion. Brownstone Estates of Marion, a subsidiary of The P3 Group, Inc. has acquired 75 acres of land in Marion to develop a 188-home subdivision which will be called Brownstone Estates.
MARION, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County

Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man rescued from grain bin ‘awake and talking’

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials said a man trapped in a grain bin Tuesday morning has been rescued and is “awake and talking.”. Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Highway 140 near Etowah in Mississippi County. Just...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Parkin man hurt in Saturday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in solving a shooting case that sent a Parkin man to the hospital. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on Kathleen Street. Officer Daniel Gifford met with the victim, 20-year-old Carl...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

14-year-old arrested after fatally shooting Jonesboro man

JONESBORO — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night following a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. Eighteen-year-old Christopher Anthony Rudley was shot in the face and killed at about 9:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Disaffiliation from First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro is denied

Little Rock, Arkansas – The disaffiliation agreement for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro has been approved. The church voted to disaffiliate after church leadership turned down some members’ plea for more time in July, although this action needed to be approved by the annual conference by a simple majority.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Three people dead after Saturday crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are dead after a Saturday evening crash. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police the crash happened at 7:15 pm on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going southbound on U.S. 67...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
WREG

Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis

MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
MARKED TREE, AR
Kait 8

Man killed, woman seriously injured in crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man died and a Marmaduke woman suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a Greene County car crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Greene County Road 835, located between Paragould and Marmaduke.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Jonesboro man sentenced for meth conspiracy, possession of firearm

LITTLE ROCK — A Jonesboro man has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for his involvement in multiple crimes including a methamphetamine conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced 44-year-old Eiichi Moore Wednesday morning in Little Rock. In addition to the sentence of imprisonment, Judge Miller sentenced Moore to five years of supervised release.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics. According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced...
PARAGOULD, AR
