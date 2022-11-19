ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Blair High School basketball team will have a game with Westridge School on November 18, 2022, 17:15:00.

Blair High School
Westridge School
November 18, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

