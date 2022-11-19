Schofield, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced when the Mason Street Bridge will close for maintenance. Officials say that the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, also known as the Mason Street Bridge, will temporarily close on Tuesday...
Young dancers -- already veterans -- describe the dedication that goes into the holiday show. The crowd spontaneously broke into chants of "Waukesh-AH!" during tributes to the victims and heroes of that day. Tips from TSA for Thanksgiving travelers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Millions of people are expected to fly...
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
When my book, All the Queen’s Crowns, was published in October, I reached out to local Green Bay television stations to see if they wanted to interview me. Local 5 Live from WFRV TV said they’d love to have me. A date was set for their morning show. I would join them on November 15, sometime between 9 and 10.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
Manitowoc, an essential port on Lake Michigan, offers a fantastic array of places to eat, historical buildings, the best beach on the Wisconsin side, and ferry transportation across the lake to Ludington, Michigan. I planned my itinerary to depart from Wisconsin by car ferry crossing to Ludington, Michigan. Located on...
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
The opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer season was marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy by a member of his hunting party. Officials are asking all hunters continuing in the nine-day gun deer season, which opened Saturday, to follow the four basic rules of firearm safety, including always being aware of where the gun's muzzle is pointing.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in a shooting on the city’s west side. On Nov. 18, at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Police said gunfire “struck and entered the home.”
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe plans to open a new location in the Appleton area. Franchise owner Mary VandeWalle says the new store will complete a family dream. “Uncle Mike, Mike VandeWalle, he was the mastermind behind our success here. He passed away, it...
