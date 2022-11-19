ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in San Jose.

The Leland High School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School - San Jose on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Leland High School
Notre Dame High School - San Jose
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lick High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lick High School
Silver Creek High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Leland High School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School - San Jose on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Leland High School
Notre Dame High School - San Jose
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lick High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.

Lick High School
Silver Creek High School
November 18, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Mills High School
Westmont High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Gunderson High School basketball team will have a game with Del Mar High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Gunderson High School
Del Mar High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont High School on November 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Mills High School
Westmont High School
November 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Prospect High School basketball team will have a game with Independence High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Prospect High School
Independence High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

