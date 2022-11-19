San Jose, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in San Jose.
The Leland High School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School - San Jose on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Lick High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Leland High School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame High School - San Jose on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Lick High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.
The Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Gunderson High School basketball team will have a game with Del Mar High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Westmont High School on November 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Prospect High School basketball team will have a game with Independence High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Comments / 0