An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO