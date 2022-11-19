Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
41nbc.com
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
Georgia man accused reaching through Wendy’s drive-thru window, stealing cash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County man is arrested after police say he stole money from a Wendy’s drive-thru. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF reported that Sandersville police responded to Wendy’s restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a robbery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
Macon Bibb Fire Department gives tips on safely frying turkey this holiday
MACON, Ga. — If you haven't already started unthawing your Thanksgiving turkey, Bibb County Fire Safety officials say you should start. Fire Safety Education Officer, Jeremy Webb, says around Thanksgiving they see a big increase in cooking fires. Tuesday afternoon, the Macon Bibb Fire Department held a live turkey...
Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Barber Shop, Tennille
As I continue to edit many of my older photographs on Vanishing Georgia, I keep finding surprises. This was a window shot of a barber shop in Tennille, one of my favorite towns to photograph once I learned I didn’t have to wait for the train all day! This photograph was made in 2010 so I’m not sure the barber shop is still there but I’m sure it’s well remembered and a local landmark.
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
Pair of hometown heroes named grand marshals for Warner Robins Christmas Parade
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is just a few weeks away and this week Mayor LaRhonda Patrick announced the Grand Marshals for the event. Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson of Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals. The two hometown pet heroes opened their business in 1999 and are the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’ on Nat Geo WILD’s hit series. Hodges and Ferguson join a long list of distinguished grand.
P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?
MACON, Ga. — The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
17th annual Skydog Celebration held in Macon on Duane Allman's 77th birthday
MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, Macon celebrated the life of one of the original members of the Allman Brothers Band: Duane Allman. This comes after the passing of Mama Louise, the adopted matriarch of the band. Duane Allman died in a motorcycle crash in 1971. Sunday would have been...
Funeral for 'Mama Louise' Hudson held on Saturday
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Macon laid to rest the adopted matriarch of the "Allman Brothers Band" family - Mama Louise. She died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. "Mama Louise" Hudson was the co-owner of the H&H soul food restaurant. She often fed members of the Allman...
Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences shows Christmas tree exhibit
MACON, Ga. — Museum goers in Macon are seeing the nature of art come to life at the 36th annual Festival of Trees by the Museum of Arts and Sciences. For nearly 40 years, art lovers and museum goers have seen different works of art from many trees. Mrs....
Folks line up for Feed the City Distribution Day in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks in Fort Valley lined up around Hope Church on Saturday to receive some food for the holidays. Volunteers helped distribute food to families in need as people pulled up in their cars. Cars were lined down Sullivan Road, and the event was so packed...
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0