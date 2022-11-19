ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WJBF

Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Barber Shop, Tennille

As I continue to edit many of my older photographs on Vanishing Georgia, I keep finding surprises. This was a window shot of a barber shop in Tennille, one of my favorite towns to photograph once I learned I didn’t have to wait for the train all day! This photograph was made in 2010 so I’m not sure the barber shop is still there but I’m sure it’s well remembered and a local landmark.
TENNILLE, GA
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pair of hometown heroes named grand marshals for Warner Robins Christmas Parade

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is just a few weeks away and this week Mayor LaRhonda Patrick announced the Grand Marshals for the event. Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson of Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospitals. The two hometown pet heroes opened their business in 1999 and are the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’ on Nat Geo WILD’s hit series. Hodges and Ferguson join a long list of distinguished grand.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?

MACON, Ga. — The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Funeral for 'Mama Louise' Hudson held on Saturday

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Macon laid to rest the adopted matriarch of the "Allman Brothers Band" family - Mama Louise. She died at the age of 93 on Tuesday. "Mama Louise" Hudson was the co-owner of the H&H soul food restaurant. She often fed members of the Allman...
MACON, GA
