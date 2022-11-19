As I continue to edit many of my older photographs on Vanishing Georgia, I keep finding surprises. This was a window shot of a barber shop in Tennille, one of my favorite towns to photograph once I learned I didn’t have to wait for the train all day! This photograph was made in 2010 so I’m not sure the barber shop is still there but I’m sure it’s well remembered and a local landmark.

TENNILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO