ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards ahead of Thanksgiving

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pF0L4_0jGOh88M00

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) — Hampton University gave 400 students gas gift cards Thursday to help reduce travel expenses ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

President Darrell K. Williams and other administrators greeted students and handed out gas gift cards in Lot 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. Students only needed to show their valid student ID to receive a $25 gift card from either Wawa or Exxon.

“It’s Thanksgiving. And Thanksgiving is all about family,” said HU President Darrell K. Williams. “And as much as we love our students, we know they want to go home and see mom and dad, sisters and brothers, grandma and grandpa. And this is just an initiative to make sure they get home safely.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Coastal Church hosts American-Ukrainian Thanksgiving for refugees

More than 100 refugees attended and were provided with resources to help them get by during their time here in Hampton Roads. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ACflyM. Coastal Church hosts American-Ukrainian Thanksgiving …. More than 100 refugees attended and were provided with resources to help them get by during their time here...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving Day

Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of …
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday. Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date

A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Radio Ink

Harvey, Audacy Delivering Turkeys

Audacy and “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” are teaming up to provide families with meals this holiday season. 96.3 The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, SC, 97.1 QMG (WQMG-FM) in Greensboro, NC, 95.7 R&B (WVKL-FM) in Norfolk, VA and 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ-FM) in Richmond, VA will participate in “The Annual Steve Harvey Morning Show Turkey Giveaway” to deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 families in need.
GREENVILLE, SC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting: Multiple fatalities, injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say the suspect behind a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia, is dead, and multiple victims are dead or injured. It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or hurt in the shooting, but police...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police holding hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy