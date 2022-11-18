Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama law enforcement agencies faced with recruiting challenges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Local law enforcement leaders are faced with many challenges in their effort to protect and serve these days. At the top of the list, a shortage of officers. There's no sugarcoating it when it comes to being a police officer. It's a tough, dangerous job and...
Alabama Execution Called Off Because Officials Couldn't Insert Needle
For the second time in three months, Alabama officials halted an execution because corrections officials couldn't find a vein into which they could inject the lethal drugs. The prisoner, Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, was scheduled to be executed Thursday night after his appeals to the Supreme Court were rejected. As the Associated Press notes, part of Smith's appeals involved Alabama's recent problems actually executing prisoners with intravenous drugs. In September, the execution of Alan Miller, also 57, was halted for the same reason—the Alabama Department of Corrections' execution team was not able to secure IV access in time by the midnight deadline.
WAFF
Secretary of State John Merrill disagrees with Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw state from voting registration system
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, Alabama’s next Secretary of State Wes Allen announced he will withdraw Alabama from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC for short. The organization collects voter and driver license information from 33 member states in order to catch voter registration errors like people...
apr.org
Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won
Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
lastwordonsports.com
Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?
There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
5 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you want to discover some new restaurants, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Governor Ivey makes first major staff appointment ahead of second term
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she is appointing Drew Harrell to serve as director of legislative affairs. The appointment of Harrell comes shortly after Alabamians overwhelmingly re-elected Governor Ivey to a second term. The governor’s current director of legislative affairs, William Filmore, has been tapped by his alma mater Troy University to lead their governmental affairs team. “Alabama has some major items to tackle, which will require a bold legislative agenda from my Administration over the next four years, and Drew is the right man to help me accomplish our goals. I am proud to have Drew...
Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System
Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program
Alabama's incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin paying teacher interns
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s no secret there’s a teacher shortage in Alabama schools, but the Tuscaloosa city school district is testing a pilot program to see if it helps fill the gap. City school superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says a few other states are doing this and that is paying their teacher interns to help shore up the teacher shortage. It starts in January of next year.
Sixth Circuit Concludes ARPA Condition on COVID Relief Violates Spending Clause
Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit issued opinions in two cases chalenging the constitutionality of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), undre which the federal government provided financial relief to states on the condition that the funds not be used to finance tax cuts. In one of the cases, Ohio v. Yellen, the court concluded the claims were moot. In the other, Kentucky v. Yellen, the court concluded that at least one of the plaintiff states had standing, and that the relevant provisions of ARPA are unconstitutional.
Court Blocks Florida Stop WOKE Act's Limits on What and How Public University Professor Can Teach
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression reports:. Today a federal court halted enforcement of key parts of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" in the state's public universities, declaring that the law violates the First Amendment rights of students and faculty. The court ruled that the "positively dystopian" act "officially bans...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Not Dead Yet For CFP: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
The final word on the Crimson Tide's home shutout against Governors and an updated look at its very-real College Football Playoff hopes.
A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.
On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
Where Alabama Stands in Polls After Crazy Weekend of College Football
Several top teams struggled Saturday, including South Carolina's upset of Tennessee, so here's where it leaves the Crimson Tide heading into the final week of the regular season.
wbrc.com
‘It’s a tragedy in our city:’ BCS superintendent addressing city gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is continuing to mourn the death of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on the way to school Wednesday morning. Several BCS students have died by gun violence this year alone. It’s a problem that Superintendent Mark Sullivan says needs to...
