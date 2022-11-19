Typical weak legislation/legislators. All attention, resources and sympathy for the offenders, nothing for the victims or their families.
Welcome to Libby Town USA! What a wonderful vacation destination; feeling a little suicidal?, No problemo, we have you covered!! For a small fee; we show you all the real exciting sights that we know you’re just dying to see, no pun intended! The really nice LLOYD Center neighborhood or the 122nd SE and Burnside Street area, a real crowd pleaser! Plus so much more; feel free to contact the foreign tourism sight seeing package meant for those love birds from Europe that need that extra added spice in their love life when they take an intentional suicidal stroll in one of Portland, Oregons finest cesspool neighborhoods! So; after you & your live interest get your brains blown out, tell old St. Nick, tell him the vacation suicide destination sent you! Good PR with God is a must and we don’t want to lose our commission for dispatching your souls! Happy trails in eternity, you two lovebirds!!!
How can Inslee just change all these laws without the people voting for it? You take a life, you give your life…
Comments / 29