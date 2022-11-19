ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 29

Carol Hunter
3d ago

Typical weak legislation/legislators. All attention, resources and sympathy for the offenders, nothing for the victims or their families.

Reply
23
FedupW~thelunacy!
4d ago

Welcome to Libby Town USA! What a wonderful vacation destination; feeling a little suicidal?, No problemo, we have you covered!! For a small fee; we show you all the real exciting sights that we know you’re just dying to see, no pun intended! The really nice LLOYD Center neighborhood or the 122nd SE and Burnside Street area, a real crowd pleaser! Plus so much more; feel free to contact the foreign tourism sight seeing package meant for those love birds from Europe that need that extra added spice in their love life when they take an intentional suicidal stroll in one of Portland, Oregons finest cesspool neighborhoods! So; after you & your live interest get your brains blown out, tell old St. Nick, tell him the vacation suicide destination sent you! Good PR with God is a must and we don’t want to lose our commission for dispatching your souls! Happy trails in eternity, you two lovebirds!!!

Reply
16
Annie Hendricks
3d ago

How can Inslee just change all these laws without the people voting for it? You take a life, you give your life…

Reply(1)
16
Related
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter

A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
VANCOUVER, WA
canbyfirst.com

Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide

A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Jury Deliberates in Death of Southwest Washington Baby

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the murder trial for a Vancouver man accused of causing fatal brain injuries to his infant daughter in 2020. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court, stemming from the Aug. 11, 2020, death of 3-month-old Maja.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter

VANCOUVER, WASH. (KPTV) - After someone stole a package from John Withers’ porch, he took to social media to let his neighbors know about what happened. He says it wasn’t long before other comments started coming in expressing they had also been victimized. Unsurprising, as the Washington County...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy