Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Los Angeles.

The Chatsworth High School basketball team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on November 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Chatsworth High School
Crenshaw High School
November 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Burroughs High School - Burbank basketball team will have a game with Brentwood School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Burroughs High School - Burbank
Brentwood School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Burroughs High School - Burbank basketball team will have a game with Brentwood School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Burroughs High School - Burbank
Brentwood School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

