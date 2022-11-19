Los Angeles, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Los Angeles.
The Chatsworth High School basketball team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on November 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Chatsworth High School
Crenshaw High School
November 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Burroughs High School - Burbank basketball team will have a game with Brentwood School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Burroughs High School - Burbank
Brentwood School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Burroughs High School - Burbank basketball team will have a game with Brentwood School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Burroughs High School - Burbank
Brentwood School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0