Los Angeles, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Los Angeles.

The Chatsworth High School basketball team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on November 19, 2022, 14:30:00. Chatsworth High School Crenshaw High School November 19, 2022 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Burroughs High School - Burbank basketball team will have a game with Brentwood School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. Burroughs High School - Burbank Brentwood School November 19, 2022 12:00:00 Freshman Girls Basketball