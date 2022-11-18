ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thanksgiving travel season begins at Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday kicked off what the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to be one of the busiest times of the year as people travel for Thanksgiving. The number of people flying in and out of the airport this holiday season is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels. It has been on the rise since the lull in air travel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

KZAP cat mascot artist Bill Styler left strong legacy

Bill Styler, the artist who created the iconic cat artwork for Sacramento’s legendary radio station, KZAP 98.5 FM, died last spring at the age of 71. His best friend, Bob Hardy, informed this paper about Styler’s death, which occurred on May 5, and Sue Styler, Bill’s wife of 47 years, confirmed that report on Nov. 5.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents

Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
ROSEVILLE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento

ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
ELK GROVE, CA
kusi.com

Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mix96sac.com

Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento

It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
SACRAMENTO, CA

