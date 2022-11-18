Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
He wiped out his entire family — and changed California criminal law forever
A long-forgotten family annihilator changed California law as we know it today.
From ice skating to a light show, these events in Sacramento are going on over Thanksgiving weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Thanksgiving weekend provides a lot of people with several days off from work and school. There are multiple activities and events in the Sacramento area going on during the holiday weekend for people that will be near the Capital City. Here is what Sacramento has to offer during Thanksgiving weekend. […]
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
KCRA.com
'We want people to feel safe': Sacramento police, local clubs increase security following Colorado mass shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are increasing patrols in the Lavender Heights area of midtown Sacramento, after the deadly mass shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. At least five people are dead and 25 others injured, after authorities say a gunman opened fire Saturday night inside Club...
KCRA.com
Thanksgiving travel season begins at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday kicked off what the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to be one of the busiest times of the year as people travel for Thanksgiving. The number of people flying in and out of the airport this holiday season is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels. It has been on the rise since the lull in air travel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCRA.com
Imaginarium begins its holiday run at Cal Expo with 3 million lights. What to know
Imaginarium Light Up the Night will begin its winter run at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Friday. There will be 3 million lights across 15 acres of mazes and fantasy zones. There are also carnival rides, ice skating, laser tag, a beer garden and a pirate circus show. The event...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
valcomnews.com
KZAP cat mascot artist Bill Styler left strong legacy
Bill Styler, the artist who created the iconic cat artwork for Sacramento’s legendary radio station, KZAP 98.5 FM, died last spring at the age of 71. His best friend, Bob Hardy, informed this paper about Styler’s death, which occurred on May 5, and Sue Styler, Bill’s wife of 47 years, confirmed that report on Nov. 5.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ heads to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." According to its website, this year's maze is "The Mischievous...
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
rosevilletoday.com
Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents
Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
KTVU FOX 2
2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento
ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
kusi.com
Summit to address homelessness on Friday, Nov. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This meeting brought leaders from all across California to Sacramento, including San Diego mayor Todd Gloria. In early November, Governor Newsom rejected every city plan on homelessness, hitting the brakes on a third round of grants from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. This totals up to $1 billion waiting to be divvied up between every county, continuum of care and the 13 largest cities in the state.
mix96sac.com
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
