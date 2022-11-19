ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Sandra Federico
3d ago

This is a sad situation...He was old enough to know buying any drug off any social media site is wrong and Illegal. No one is at fault but him. I hope that no one gains from his irresponsible addiction and it help others by example. The family should Campaign and teach others from this tragedy. RIP Young Man🙏

Outlaw312
4d ago

So I'm gonna blame a social media company for someone's overdoze. Money hungry people. I doubt they get anything.

Checo CHECo
2d ago

THIS IS SAD . Someone teenaged Brother , cousin GONE from a Ⓜ️ blue pill ... you smoke in foil paper ... THEY make this look so legit on social media’s that’s why

