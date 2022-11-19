Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are 'Taking A Break' After 2 Years Together: Reports

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “taking a break” from each other after two years together, sources close to the couple told People and Page Six on Friday.

Discussing the news with People, an unidentified source said the singer and the director are “still very close friends” and that they’d made “a very amicable decision.”

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” while Wilde “is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” the person told the magazine.

Another friend of the couple who spoke to People similarly described “different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

A source also told Page Six that Styles and Wilde were on a “break,” saying there is “no bad blood” between the couple and neither party dumped the other. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond,” the source said.

Representatives for Styles and Wilde did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, Wilde was seen attending Styles’ Los Angeles show with daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, her kids with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis.

Styles and Wilde were first linked in January 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at a friend’s wedding, People reported.

The couple rarely spoke publicly about their union, and Wilde told Variety in August that it was because she’s “never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.”

She added: “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

Still, the relationship wasn’t without drama, much of it centered around the filming of “Don’t Worry Darling,” the film the two were working on when they started dating.

In addition, Wilde had to deal with Sudeikis serving her with legal papers while she was introducing the film at 2022 CinemaCon.

“The public pressure on them has been difficult,” the friend of Styles and Wilde told People. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”