Denver Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Edmonds appeared to be more involved in the Broncos' game plan this week than he had been in his first week with the team, but suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and has been designated questionable to return. He'll work as part of a committee with Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray if he is able to return.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO