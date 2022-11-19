Snyder, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Snyder.
The Wall High School basketball team will have a game with Snyder High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
Wall High School
Snyder High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Wall High School basketball team will have a game with Snyder High School on November 19, 2022, 10:15:00.
Wall High School
Snyder High School
November 19, 2022
10:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
