ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

He did it! 10-year-old Humble mariachi prodigy places first in San Antonio competition

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOXij_0jGOfw6B00

He did it! Our local mariachi prodigy is bringing home the gold.

Eduardo Treviño won first place in the elementary/middle school category at the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio on Friday.

The 10-year-old was representing Humble ISD.

ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno first interviewed him this week when he was preparing to leave for the Alamo City. He was nervous but excited as he talked about the big day. He said his goal was to bring in first place in his category and win overall grand champion national vocal winner.

RELATED: Humble ISD mariachi prodigy hopes to bring home the gold from national competition

Treviño has had a natural rhythm and ear for music since he was 2 years old. He recently picked up the guitar at the beginning of Covid, he said. He said he got the ability to play the guitar from his mom's side and his singing from his dad's side.

He comes from a line of mariachi singers. His great-grandfather, he said, was a recording artist.

Treviño performs all across town, at many festivals and private parties. His goal is to become a famous mariachi singer just like Vicente Fernandez was.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flicksandfood.com

Amazing Fall Pie Options at This Fantastic Bakery You Should Check Out

Amazing Fall Pie Options You Will Want to Cut into at Your Thanksgiving Feast. These amazing fall pie options can be preordered now through Nov 20th. This Fantastic Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, has the tastiest Thanksgiving pie options that are as beautiful as they are delicious. About the Pies. Each of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fb101.com

HOTEL EMMA AT PEARL ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO EXPERT CULINARY MINDS: PASTRY CHEF SOFIA TEJEDA & CHEF DE CUISINE AMARIS DIAZ

Hotel Emma at Pearl, a luxe hotel housed in a former 19th century brewery in the heart of San Antonio, welcomes Pastry Chef Sofia Tejeda and Chef de Cuisine Amaris Diaz to lead the property’s rich epicurean programs across its renowned dining destinations. The duo carries on the legacy of Emma Koehler – Former CEO of Pearl Brewery and the hotel’s namesake – as a female powerhouse to continue telling the property’s gastronomic story alongside new Executive Chef Jorge Luis Hernandez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Meals on Wheels San Antonio opens new, 44,000-square-foot headquarters

Meals on Wheels San Antonio held a ribbon-cutting for its new, $23 million state-of-the-art headquarters last Friday. The nonprofit’s CEO said the new space would mean thousands of more people would have access to the organization’s services. Meals on Wheels provides free meals for seniors who want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy