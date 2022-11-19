ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Tuscumbia.

The Tharptown High School basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.

Tharptown High School
Colbert Heights High School
November 18, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Whitesburg Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.

Whitesburg Christian Academy
Colbert Heights High School
November 19, 2022
08:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Whitesburg Christian Academy on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.

Athens Bible School
Whitesburg Christian Academy
November 19, 2022
10:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Athens Bible School
Colbert Heights High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Athens Bible School
Colbert Heights High School
November 19, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Whitesburg Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 09:30:00.

Whitesburg Christian Academy
Colbert Heights High School
November 19, 2022
09:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Whitesburg Christian Academy on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Athens Bible School
Whitesburg Christian Academy
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

