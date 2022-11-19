Tuscumbia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Tuscumbia.
The Tharptown High School basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 18, 2022, 17:45:00.
The Whitesburg Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 08:00:00.
The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Whitesburg Christian Academy on November 19, 2022, 10:30:00.
The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Whitesburg Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Colbert Heights High School on November 19, 2022, 09:30:00.
The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Whitesburg Christian Academy on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
