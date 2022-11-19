Birmingham, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham.
The Coosa Valley Academy basketball team will have a game with Heritage Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Pinson Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Jackson-Olin High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Pensacola High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Schools of Alabama on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
The Minor High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
The Fairhope High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Schools of Alabama on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
The West Morgan High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The West Morgan High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Huffman High School basketball team will have a game with Wenonah High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Spain Park High School basketball team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
