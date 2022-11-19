ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham.

The Coosa Valley Academy basketball team will have a game with Heritage Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Coosa Valley Academy
Heritage Christian Academy
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pinson Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Pinson Valley High School
Woodlawn High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Jackson-Olin High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Jackson-Olin High School
The Altamont School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pensacola High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Schools of Alabama on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.

Pensacola High School
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Minor High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.

Minor High School
John Carroll Catholic High School
November 19, 2022
10:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Fairhope High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Schools of Alabama on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Fairhope High School
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The West Morgan High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

West Morgan High School
John Carroll Catholic High School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The West Morgan High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

West Morgan High School
John Carroll Catholic High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Huffman High School basketball team will have a game with Wenonah High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.

Huffman High School
Wenonah High School
November 18, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Spain Park High School basketball team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Spain Park High School
Briarwood Christian School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Falkville High School basketball team will have a game with Hanceville High School on November 21, 2022, 17:45:00.
