MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizations are beginning to give out and plan for Thanksgiving dinners in various western Montana communities. Bozeman Real Estate Group and Bourbon are hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner open to all members of the community this Thanksgiving Day. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at Bourbon, 515 W Aspen from 12-3 p.m. (just off N.7th in Midtown). All members of the community are welcome to attend. No donations are expected, but any donations made will benefit the BREG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) used for supporting local Bozeman charities that focus on kids, pets, and vets. Call 406-587-1717 for more information or visit https://bozemanrealestate.group/blog/free-thanksgiving-meals-in-bozeman.

