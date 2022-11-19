Read full article on original website
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
Competition helps Montana food banks fight hunger
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Can The Griz and Can The Cats food drives together brought in over 1 million pounds of food last week. Putting rivalry differences aside, the food banks in Missoula and Bozeman are thrilled to work together to help provide food for Montana and to see both communities help make a difference.
Free Thanksgiving dinners to be held around western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizations are beginning to give out and plan for Thanksgiving dinners in various western Montana communities. Bozeman Real Estate Group and Bourbon are hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner open to all members of the community this Thanksgiving Day. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at Bourbon, 515 W Aspen from 12-3 p.m. (just off N.7th in Midtown). All members of the community are welcome to attend. No donations are expected, but any donations made will benefit the BREG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) used for supporting local Bozeman charities that focus on kids, pets, and vets. Call 406-587-1717 for more information or visit https://bozemanrealestate.group/blog/free-thanksgiving-meals-in-bozeman.
Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store
HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
Grants for 7 Montana communities will help job creation, business planning, training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $433,000 in grant funding to several western Montana communities. The funds will be used to help businesses grow and generate new opportunities along with creating long-term employment. Job creation grants will go to Billings, Missoula and Polson, while...
Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
Experts issue fire safety reminders this holiday season
Bozeman, Mont — This time of year brings an important safety reminder from experts about fire safety. Thanksgiving and the holiday season are almost here. People across the country are gearing up for family visits and home-cooked meals. “If you are going to enjoy your turkey fried over the...
Bozeman City Commissioners to hear update on mobile crisis response
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman City Commissioners will get an update on mobile crisis response efforts on Tuesday. They'll be able to ask questions to city officials and Connections Health Solutions on coordination of emergency, social, and criminal justice programs. The Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition is working to make sure...
Large debris piles to be burned in Sourdough Drainage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Bozeman and U.S. Forest Service fire crews will burn large debris piles in Sourdough Drainage starting next week or when conditions allow. The large piles are a result of fuel reduction efforts in the city's municipal water supply associated with the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.
St. Ignatius police to host Narcan training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department will host a Narcan training event on Nov. 28. The event takes place at the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Anyone with questions can email chief@townofstignatius.com or call 406-745-3381.
New community health worker program launches in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An evidence-based community health worker program was recently launched in Missoula, made possible by a $1.8 million grant from the CDC. Partnership Health Center, All Nations Health Center and the Missoula City-County Health Department helped create the program with money from the grant. Partnership Health Center...
Doing Better Business: BBB launches improved Scam Tracker
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to improve its Scam Tracker tool. A new Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker feature is making it easier for you to identify scams and report them, while arming law enforcement and investigators with more data on scammers to better protect consumers.
Gallatin Co. gets economic boost from Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County’s economy saw a record influx of visitors and revenue surrounding last weekend’s Brawl of the Wild game. According to the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, 7,000 people came to Bozeman for the weekend. Officials said 33% of those came from Missoula, almost...
More than $31 million allocated to develop affordable housing
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than $31 million in federal housing tax credits are allocated to develop affordable homes in five Montana communities. The Montana Board of Housing is distributing the funds to preserve or build 279 affordable homes. Areas where these developments will take place are Butte, Crow Agency,...
In hard times, clean laundry boosts dignity, self-esteem
HAMILTON, Mont. — For many of us, doing laundry is a boring chore, unless you don't have a washing machine, or a place to put one. Then it's one of the most elemental necessities that you miss. That's why Stefani Jackson founded a non-profit called Loads of Dignity. Her...
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
Money Cents: Secret to saving
MISSOULA, Mont. — When it comes to savings everyone wants to know the secret savings tip that is going to set them up for long term success. There isn’t a hidden secret for savings, it’s having knowledge about savings and applying it. Savings is about making choices...
Psychedelic treatment center opens in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is a new wellness clinic that recently opened in Missoula. They have a unique approach to mental health therapy by utilizing guided psychedelic treatments using Ketamine administered via oral lozenge or intramuscular injection. Ketamine is a legal, FDA approved medicine...
Bozeman crews called to multiple structure fires Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Gallatin County are on the scene of an attic fire at a business in Belgrade. This is the third structure fire Bozeman crews responded to Monday alone. The first call was around 9 a.m. at the King Arthur Trailer Park west of Bozeman.
New housing development underway in Gallatin Co.
Bozeman, Mont — Work is underway on a development to boost workforce housing in Gallatin County. Crews are hard at work at the Yellowstone Landing job site in Belgrade. Developers broke ground Monday. Phase one of the project calls for 168 units with a mix of floor plans. Phase...
