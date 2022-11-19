ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Car thief crashes after off-duty officer shoots at him

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty police officer is getting credit for stopping a man who stole a car at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4 P.M. on Old Pearsall Road. Officers got a call for a robbery in progress. They were told a man pointed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver killed in major accident on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl. Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy