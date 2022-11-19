SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO