news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman accused of setting boyfriend's house on fire, causing over 50k worth of damages
SAN ANTONIO— 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's house and setting it on fire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. On November 20, 2022, around 1:45 am, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire...
Woman arrested and charged with arson after setting boyfriend's house on fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested after police say she broke into her boyfriend's house, stole items, then set the house on fire. On Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Lytle Fire Department along with the Bexar County Fire Marshal's responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a fire.
news4sanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
KTSA
Car thief crashes after off-duty officer shoots at him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off-duty police officer is getting credit for stopping a man who stole a car at gunpoint Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4 P.M. on Old Pearsall Road. Officers got a call for a robbery in progress. They were told a man pointed...
KSAT 12
Good Samaritan arrives in time to save stabbing victim, ends up late for work
SAN ANTONIO – What began as a normal work day for Chris Caruso took a very different turn as he approached his usual downtown bus stop around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Within a split second of arriving in the 900 block of W. Martin Street, Caruso had to go into life-saving mode and help a man who had been attacked.
KTSA
San Antonio Police find man with gunshot wound walking through East Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating the shooting of a man on the east side early Monday morning. In this case, investigators are trying to find out where the 40-year-old victim was shot after he was found walking along J Street and Roland with a gunshot wound in his back.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty officer shoots at suspect who stole vehicle at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and failed to stop when officers attempted to stop him. The incident happened at the 5500 block of Old Pearsall Road after 4 p.m. Police say that a man’s Dodge Charger was stolen at gunpoint....
Woman jailed for suspected human trafficking, family says her 'intentions were pure'
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a suspected human trafficking case. Last week, a 52-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly forcing six undocumented immigrants to work for pennies an hour. Now, the woman’s family is speaking up. In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, loved...
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
KTSA
Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl. Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.
KSAT 12
Crime stoppers offering reward for information related to deadly bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect, or suspects, in a deadly bar shooting. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot on Sept. 26 near Tropicana Bar at 1515 South Gevers Street. According to police, Gonzales and some friends were at the...
