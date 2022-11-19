ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Rivalry week has commenced, Michigan-Ohio State game just days away

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan, Ohio State University football game is just days away and students in Ann Arbor are getting ready. Ohio State students made their way to Ann Arbor to put X’s over all of the M’s around campus and Michigan students are gearing up for the big road trip to Columbus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season

ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop

WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
WARREN, MI
UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
DETROIT, MI
9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school

WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.
WESTLAND, MI

