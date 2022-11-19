Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Rivalry week has commenced, Michigan-Ohio State game just days away
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan, Ohio State University football game is just days away and students in Ann Arbor are getting ready. Ohio State students made their way to Ann Arbor to put X’s over all of the M’s around campus and Michigan students are gearing up for the big road trip to Columbus.
Close call vs. Illinois highlights concerns for Michigan football heading into Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football found a way to survive Illinois over the weekend and remain undefeated, but the game once again highlighted some of the greatest concerns for the Wolverines heading into Ohio State week. Saturday was Michigan’s first true test of adversity this season after leading...
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
Michigan State University students launch app to help locals shovel, do household ‘odd jobs’
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A group of young entrepreneurs from Michigan State University has created an app to help locals with household jobs like shoveling snow. The app is called UniServices and was launched this year. According to its Facebook page, the mission is to connect college students with residents to “get jobs done.”
2 senior citizens hospitalized after fire started by electric wheelchair in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fire started by an electric wheelchair battery has hospitalized two senior citizens in Ann Arbor. The incident occurred Monday (Nov. 21) at University Living on South Street, not far from the University of Michigan campus. “Very, very lucky,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “This...
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Ann Arbor to reduce curbside compost pick up during winter season
ANN ARBOR – Weekly curbside services in Tree Town will be reduced down to once a month between January and March 2023. Regular weekly services will end on Friday, Dec. 9, with once-monthly compost collection starting the week of Jan. 2, 2023. Winter collection will also happen during the...
MONDAY HUDDLE: Will comments after last year’s win over OSU come back to haunt U-M this year?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. U-M will need to back up last year’s talk big time on Saturday. Michigan certainly...
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
Michigan Lottery: Ypsilanti woman wins $100K Powerball prize after adding Power Play
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A woman in Ypsilanti won a $100,000 Powerball prize after a last-minute decision to add Power Play to her ticket. Rachel Bayham, a 34-year-old from Ypsilanti matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Nov. 2 drawing to win $50,000. Thanks to a last-minute decision...
Law enforcement warns students after an alarming increase in school threats in Bloomfield Hills
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills schools are coming together with law enforcement to address an alarming increase in school threats. The group warned that even when the threats are made as a joke, the consequences are not. The threats have become an enormous problem that law enforcement officials,...
Highland Park mother teaches female figure skaters lessons in giving back to their communities
DETROIT – A group of young figure skaters headed to Highland Park for an important lesson, not about skating but about giving back to the community, and they learned it from a pro. The girls from Detroit met the woman who bought an old, blighted house. “It was all...
Rocket Fizz to donate Small Business Saturday sales to Ann Arbor animal shelter
ANN ARBOR – Downtown Ann Arbor’s Rocket Fizz will be helping local animals get a leg up on finding their furrever homes. The Main Street candy store is donating 10 percent of its sales made during Small Business Saturday to the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV). Small...
Expect warmer, but still cold, week ahead with wet weather possible on Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Happy Monday!. You won’t be surprised to learn that it is still really cold outside as we get ready for a brand new work and school week. Our skies are mostly clear around Metro Detroit. Morning temperatures start in the middle teens to near 20 degrees.
Michigan lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life off ticket purchased at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. – A Michigan lottery player who purchased a ticket in Warren has won $25,000 a year for life. A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke Shop, located at East 13 Mile and Hayes roads. The ticket’s numbers matched the five white balls drawn on Friday, Nov. 18, making the winner the eight Michigan Lucky for Life player to win a lifetime prize this year.
Help Me Hank Toy Test: Local 4 parents challenged to find budget gifts for their kids to enjoy
DETROIT – Local 4 parents were challenged to do a Toy Test on a budget. The rules were simple, no spending over $25 and finding something your kid will enjoy. So, Kimberly Gill, Nick Monacelli, Hank Winchester, Sandra Ali, and Karen Drew set out to find gifts for their children.
UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019
DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
Job fair offers second chances to returning citizens looking for fresh starts in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit held a job fair in August for those incarcerated or released and looking for a fresh start and returning citizens are making their mark all across the city. On Rohns Street, that work includes clearing the abandoned house so it can be something else again. “We...
9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school
WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
