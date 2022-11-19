ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Laramie Live

Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”

Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
WYOMING STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
IDAHO STATE
marthastewart.com

This Couple's Elegant Wedding in Maryland Was Filled With Nods to Grandmillennial Style

In 2015, Desiree and Jimmy first locked eyes at a dinner with mutual friends in college. Throughout their senior year, their relationship remained platonic—but Desiree finally reciprocated Jimmy's romantic pursuits before graduation. The couple dated long distance for over two years before Jimmy moved to Washington, D.C., to be close to Desiree, and on February 22, 2020, he popped the question. He staged a romantic scene in a private igloo on the patio of the Watergate Hotel and filled the enclosure with peonies, Desiree's favorite flower—and on a cozy winter night, she said yes to forever.
POTOMAC, MD
105.5 The Fan

