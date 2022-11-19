Read full article on original website
Hassanha P
3d ago
Sounds like the homeowners are the scammers she there a year paying somebody. Yet y'all didn't realize the house was occupied and y'all wasn't getting paid. Something don't smell right and she shouldn't have to move
Reply(1)
5
cbs17
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of Cumberland County thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say...
cbs17
Raleigh parade victim remembered by parents, other towns discuss parade safety plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of an 11-year-old girl hit and killed by a truck during Raleigh’s Christmas Parade are remembering her. In a statement to The News & Observer, Trey and April Brooks said their daughter Hailey Brooks was killed during the parade. The family remembers...
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
wpde.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
jocoreport.com
Timeline Released Of Last Contact Family Members Had With Missing 25 Year-Old Man
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the last contact family members had in October with a 25 year-old man before he went missing. Gabriel Brody Carter is also wanted for felony probation charges. On October 17, 2022 at 2:47pm, Carter was...
4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
wpde.com
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
WRAL
11-year-old Hailey Brooks dies after getting hit by pickup truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade, sources confirm to WRAL News
WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources.
WRAL
Notes, flowers, candles left along parade route where 11-year-old dancer died
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex.
Missing driver: I-40 ramp closes as police investigate near Chapel Hill Road in Cary
Police are searching for the driver involved in a single-car wreck in Cary after the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
WECT
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
cbs17
RDU to release holiday travel forecast
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Travel is starting to pick up as people are heading home for the holidays. And RDU airport officials will be letting you know what to expect when they release their projections for air passenger travel for this week. And if you are flying this week, AAA experts...
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash with Food Lion truck claims life
An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
North Carolina woman falls victim to rental scam
A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam.
7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
cbs17
Several animals die in 71st High School fire in Fayetteville: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Several animals died after a fire on Sunday at 71st High School in Fayetteville, according to officials. On Sunday at 6:23 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at 6764 Raeford Road to assist the Fayetteville Fire Department. Firefighters told deputies...
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in North Carolina, police say
Officers said their K9 helped them find a 'huge amount' of narcotics.
cbs17
Raleigh Christmas parade witnesses call for accountability after girl dies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorial to honor the life of an 11-year-old girl killed over the weekend continues to grow. Police say she died after a truck hit her while traveling behind her dance company in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. “It was really when we saw the truck...
cbs17
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 30 people were evacuated from a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh after a fire broke out Sunday night, officials said. The blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3912 Arrow Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue at the Interstate 440 interchange.
