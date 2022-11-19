ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Nervous’ & ‘Emotional’ Ahead Of Possible 10 To 22-Year Prison Sentences (Exclusive)

By Sabrina Picou
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

It is only a matter of days until Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd & Julie Chrisley face their sentencing on Nov. 21, and “nervous” emotions are plaguing them both, a family member told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be,” the insider began. “The entire family is on edge, and they are praying that, since Nanny Faye is suffering from bladder cancer and they have Chloe and Grayson to take care of, their sentence will not be harsh.”

Todd & Julie Chrisley previously starred on ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ from 2014 to 2022. (Shutterstock)

As Thanksgiving and other holidays quickly approach, the family insider revealed they are hoping to get through the difficult time as a family unit. “With the holidays approaching, this could either be a wonderful holiday season like always have, or it could be one of the most difficult holidays that they’ve ever had,” they said. “This whole experience has united them, and they have all been leaning on each other for emotional support. Their family bond is tight, and the family has faith that it will all work out. The thought of Todd and Julie going to prison just really terrifies all of them.”

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, are parents to three children including Savannah, 25, Grayson, 16, and Chase, 26. The 53-year-old also has two older children from a previous marriage, which includes Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31. Notably, Kyle has a daughter, Chloe, 10, which Todd and his wife have custody of. Since the 31-year-old has parental rights, if Chloe’s grandparents are sentenced to prison, she will be in her father’s care, per TV Show Ace. The family is currently dealing with Todd’s mother, Faye’s health issues, as mentioned above, as well as Todd having “several medical conditions that he’s taking medication for”, according to his attorney.

Todd & Julie’s sentencing is set to take place on Nov. 21, 2022. (Shutterstock)

The former TV stars were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion charges on June 7, as they allegedly attempted to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS. Todd, for his part, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. His wife, on the other hand, was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie’s were similar, except for having a conviction of wire fraud, which Todd did not have. The mom-of-three was also found guilty of obstruction of justice, according to the Department of Justice.

Both Todd and Julie are described as “criminal history Category One,” per WSB-TV. Todd is currently facing up to 17 and 22 years in prison, while Julie is facing 10 to 13 years, per the same outlet. Since their conviction this summer, the Chrisley couple has been under house arrest, and has not been allowed to leave their home other than for work, school, or religious services. The Atlanta news outlet also reported that the court is requiring a “money judgment” of over $17 million.

Comments / 29

WLM WLM
2d ago

First of all Chloe can go with her father! Secondly, Grayson is not a baby anymore. Thirdly, he should of thought about his mother before trying to live the lives of the rich and famous. And fourthly, don’t be nervous and emotional! There is no reason for it! You both new what you were doing was wrong and you both wanted to live the lavish lifestyle! Good for you both that you got caught! Stop trying to get pity from people or your so called fans that finally see the real you! Do your time, shut up and deal with it or other words:“Suck it up Buttercups”

Reply
6
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

