Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Most Popular Holly Jolly Christmas Decoration In Iowa
It's that time of year to get the boxes out of the attic, garage, or basement. Or if you are really into Christmas, maybe you have boxes of decorations in all those locations. As you get the little lights twinkling, the tree cut down (or unpacked), and the air compressors pumping the inflatables will you be putting up Iowa's favorite decoration this year?
Quad City Musician Rehomes Donated Guitars To Kids Who Want To Learn
Tony Carducci is a local luthier entering his tenth year of giving the Christmas gift of a guitar to those who may otherwise not be able to afford them. Those guitars are donations from Quad Citizens who pull that old dusty guitar out of the back of their closet that they haven't touched in years. They get it to Tony, he restores the guitar to quality, and with the help of the Quad Cities, he finds a person who can use it.
The Oldest Town In Illinois Is Also The First Capitol Of The State
It is always great to look at the history of states and cities in that state. Today we are looking at Illinois' oldest town. We will be looking at the Library of Congress to get our results!. Some Of The Oldest Towns. Here are some of the older towns in...
15 Uniquely Quad Cities Things Perfect For Visiting Family
All of us have experienced this at least once, whether it be a friend, cousin, or in-laws. They come into town expecting to see and do some fun stuff, when in reality most of us just sit around and drink by the fire pit, drink by the TV, or drink at our favorite watering hole.
Iowa Is In The Top 20 Fattest States In America
We are about to load up on delicious and unhealthy foods on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even though we all probably indulge a little too much during the holidays, some states have a high percentage of people who are overweight and obese than other states. A new study shows that Iowa is in the top 20 states with the most overweight and obese population.
How Did An Illinois Man Accidentally Swallow This At A Dental Visit?
If you have a fear of the dentist for whatever reason, you might want to consider cancelling your next dental checkup after reading this Illinois man's terrifying dental experience. It is so rare that a dental cleaning goes wrong. You really don't expect anything too crazy to happen, other than...
Missouri Man Robbed Bank With Note Written On Back Of Birth Certificate
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Bank of America branch by passing a handwritten note to the teller, "to prove a point" to his lover, he told officials. 30-year-old Michael Conley Loyd entered his plea to one count of bank robbery in a federal court on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Do You Know These 100 Interesting Facts About The Quad Cities?
Many residents call the Quad Cities home but most of those people don't know much about the Quad Cities and its rich history. American Presidents, Inventors, entrepreneurs, architects, and many more people of importance to America and the world have lived, worked, and passed through the Quad Cities. The Quad Cities has a lot of great facts about it, but we narrowed it down to 100 to keep it short.
Is It Illegal In Wisconsin To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?
A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
Iowa Woman Celebrates Her 115 Birthday With Family
There must be something in the corn because Iowa resident, Bessie Hendricks, is the oldest living person in the United States. She celebrated last Monday with three of her kids in Lake City. Bessie has lived through twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And...
This is How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You This Year in Wisconsin
As we roll into Thanksgiving week let's get a couple of ground rules in place. 1) No talking politics. It's only going to end in hurt feelings. 2) Let's pass a hat for the host. Don't ask permission...just drop a few bucks on the counter as you're leaving in appreciation for the great food and great expense they put into it.
Light Up The Quad Cities in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 11, we need you to share photos of your most creative, most...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K
What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 Festival Of Trees
The holiday season really begins in the Quad Cities with two events: The Lighting on the Commons and the Kwik Star Festival of Trees. This weekend, the 2022 Festival of Trees begins and there is so much holiday family fun to be had to benefit the Quad City Arts. This...
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Iowa?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
Is It Illegal In Illinois To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
97X
Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0