ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97X

Comments / 0

Related
97X

This Is The Most Popular Holly Jolly Christmas Decoration In Iowa

It's that time of year to get the boxes out of the attic, garage, or basement. Or if you are really into Christmas, maybe you have boxes of decorations in all those locations. As you get the little lights twinkling, the tree cut down (or unpacked), and the air compressors pumping the inflatables will you be putting up Iowa's favorite decoration this year?
IOWA STATE
97X

Quad City Musician Rehomes Donated Guitars To Kids Who Want To Learn

Tony Carducci is a local luthier entering his tenth year of giving the Christmas gift of a guitar to those who may otherwise not be able to afford them. Those guitars are donations from Quad Citizens who pull that old dusty guitar out of the back of their closet that they haven't touched in years. They get it to Tony, he restores the guitar to quality, and with the help of the Quad Cities, he finds a person who can use it.
97X

Iowa Is In The Top 20 Fattest States In America

We are about to load up on delicious and unhealthy foods on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Even though we all probably indulge a little too much during the holidays, some states have a high percentage of people who are overweight and obese than other states. A new study shows that Iowa is in the top 20 states with the most overweight and obese population.
IOWA STATE
97X

Do You Know These 100 Interesting Facts About The Quad Cities?

Many residents call the Quad Cities home but most of those people don't know much about the Quad Cities and its rich history. American Presidents, Inventors, entrepreneurs, architects, and many more people of importance to America and the world have lived, worked, and passed through the Quad Cities. The Quad Cities has a lot of great facts about it, but we narrowed it down to 100 to keep it short.
97X

Is It Illegal In Wisconsin To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?

It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?

A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa Woman Celebrates Her 115 Birthday With Family

There must be something in the corn because Iowa resident, Bessie Hendricks, is the oldest living person in the United States. She celebrated last Monday with three of her kids in Lake City. Bessie has lived through twenty-one presidents. Two world wars. A depression. The sinking of the Titanic. And...
LAKE CITY, IA
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
97X

IL Postal Carrier Dumps Mail & Steals 117 Checks Worth $40K

What's that old saying about the mail, neither sleet, snow, or rain will stop delivery, well unless, the postal carrier steals it. Trusting Your Neighborhood Postal Carrier In Illinois. The residents and businesses in Illinois have a deal with the postal workers. They use the post office to send mail...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course

Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Is It Illegal In Illinois To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?

It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy