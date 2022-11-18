ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Harry Styles On The Brink of Breaking Up From Olivia Wilde Because of Her Life Drama?

Is Harry Styles on the verge of splitting up with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde?. The incessant turmoil surrounding the actress-turned-director is said to be straining their almost two-year romance. According to a source who spoke to Star magazine, the months of embarrassing and messy headlines about their personal lives have...
Inquisitr.com

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top

Anne Hathaway's latest appearance on The View has everyone talking about her fashion choice and abortion rights advocacy. As several states in the US double down on their anti-abortion laws, The Devil Wears Prada actress proves she won't keep quiet about the things that matter. Hathaway makes a statement with...
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Skipped Leonardo DiCaprio’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Gigi Hadid doesn’t have time for birthday parties, apparently. Scorpio Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded celebration in Beverly Hills. Attendees included the Oscar winner’s parents, as well as Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Rebel Wilson, LeBron James, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek, and Ashton Kutcher, per People. Although the guest list was impressive, DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, skipped the event. Are they over? Or was Gigi just really busy? Perhaps she’s just not ready to meet the parents yet?
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Indy100

Viral TikTok of a live turkey next to one in the oven sparks huge backlash

A TikTok of a live turkey standing next to an oven while one of its own species is being cooked inside in has gone viral, sparking huge backlash and debate.With Thanksgiving taking place in America coming, many families across the country will have been serving up a feast including turkey.On TikTok, a clip posted by @our10acres has gone viral as a live turkey appeared to be in the kitchen, next to an oven in which a turkey was being cooked.In the clip, the woman filming can be heard saying, “What you doing bub?” as the turkey looks into the oven...
Reality Tea

Bachelorette Star Erich Schwer Addresses Split From Gabby Windey

Former Bachelorette contestant Erich Schwer is finally talking about his breakup with ex-fiancée Gabby Windey, admitting to his Instagram followers that they “ultimately were not each other’s people.” Just one day after Gabby was quoted as saying that they “weren’t each other’s best match,” Erich said much the same thing, as reported by Page Six. “It’s hard when there […] The post Bachelorette Star Erich Schwer Addresses Split From Gabby Windey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Daily Beast

Trevor Noah Explains Why He Announced His ‘Daily Show’ Exit on Air

Trevor Noah has opened up about his impending Daily Show exit, revealing that he surprised his crew and network by announcing the news on air—just one day after meeting with Paramount executives—so it wouldn’t leak. The 38-year-old comedian says that apart from wanting to focus on other...
Daily Beast

Chris Hemsworth Taking Time Off After Finding Out Alzheimer’s Predisposition

Chris Hemsworth is taking time off from his career in light of discovering he’s predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. Hemsworth plans to begin his hiatus after he wraps the press tour for his Disney+ docuseries series Limitless. The 39-year-old Thor actor’s grandfather has Alzheimer’s, leading him to discover his own predisposition during the filming of the show. “Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify,” he said. “Be with the kids, be with my wife.” Hemsworth said he hopes his announcement helps others take a step back and take better care of themselves.
Daily Beast

Will This Finally Be the Year Taylor Swift Wins a Song of the Year Grammy?

This year’s batch of Grammy nominations, particularly for Song and Record of the Year, is one of the most boring and predictable assortment of Spotify “Top 50 - USA” entries one could assemble—plus, another Brandi Carlile tune that no one outside of the Recording Academy has heard.
Daily Beast

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spin-Off Is an Unimaginative Bore

The Addams Family gets a drearily formulaic makeover with Wednesday, a new Netflix series, premiering Nov. 23, that wedges the family’s mordant goth daughter into a boarding school drama that’s a pale photocopy of Harry Potter—and its lesser Percy Jackson/The School for Good and Evil/Vampire Academy offspring. Misbegotten on almost every front, it mines its name-brand IP for familiar romance and horror, and proves all the more depressing for being the handiwork of the very artist who decades ago pioneered such macabre teen terrain: Tim Burton.
Daily Beast

Louis Armstrong: ‘I Don’t Have No Fuckin’ Flag Other Than a Black Flag’

Once, for an article, I brought the popular New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins to a two-story red-brick home in the Corona section of Queens, New York that, since 2003, has been the Louis Armstrong House Museum. Armstrong, the greatest New Orleans trumpeter of them all, maybe the greatest American musician of all time, called that place home from 1943 until his death in 1971. Back then, Ruffins told me, “In the Lower Ninth Ward, where I grew up, we were listening to the Commodores and Michael Jackson. When I first heard Armstrong on the radio, I was a teenager already. Still, I didn’t know who he really was.”
QUEENS, NY

