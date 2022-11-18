Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles On The Brink of Breaking Up From Olivia Wilde Because of Her Life Drama?
Is Harry Styles on the verge of splitting up with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde?. The incessant turmoil surrounding the actress-turned-director is said to be straining their almost two-year romance. According to a source who spoke to Star magazine, the months of embarrassing and messy headlines about their personal lives have...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde's Encountering Relationship Strain After Former Nanny's Claims?
Harry Styles' dating life seems to be in full swing, despite the drama and scandal surrounding his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. A former nanny who worked for her and her lover Jason Sudeikis recently exposed the 38-year-old actress-turned-director. The nanny made several claims about how she cheated on Jason and how...
Daily Beast
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.”. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and...
SheKnows
Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, & More of the Best Dressed Stars at This Year’s Governors Awards
Not only is the holiday season right around the corner, but so is awards season. On the road to the Oscars, every November prior, there is an esteemed awards ceremony and gala honoring those with either consistently create high-quality production and/or those bringing forth outstanding humanitarian efforts into the industry.
Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top
Anne Hathaway's latest appearance on The View has everyone talking about her fashion choice and abortion rights advocacy. As several states in the US double down on their anti-abortion laws, The Devil Wears Prada actress proves she won't keep quiet about the things that matter. Hathaway makes a statement with...
Former One Direction Members’ Dating Histories: Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez and More!
Still the one! One Direction may have hit pause on their music together, but band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to hit play when it comes to romance. Malik's relationship with fellow English singer Perrie Edwards was a fan-favorite as the couple started dating in 2011 […]
Gigi Hadid Skipped Leonardo DiCaprio’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Gigi Hadid doesn’t have time for birthday parties, apparently. Scorpio Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded celebration in Beverly Hills. Attendees included the Oscar winner’s parents, as well as Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Rebel Wilson, LeBron James, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek, and Ashton Kutcher, per People. Although the guest list was impressive, DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, skipped the event. Are they over? Or was Gigi just really busy? Perhaps she’s just not ready to meet the parents yet?
JoJo Siwa Says She Probably Won't Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again After Her Gay Marriage Comments
"I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice."
People Are Recalling The Absolute Worst (And Best) Things Someone Has Ever Said To Them, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"Hearing that from her before she died... I can't ever let myself forget that."
Viral TikTok of a live turkey next to one in the oven sparks huge backlash
A TikTok of a live turkey standing next to an oven while one of its own species is being cooked inside in has gone viral, sparking huge backlash and debate.With Thanksgiving taking place in America coming, many families across the country will have been serving up a feast including turkey.On TikTok, a clip posted by @our10acres has gone viral as a live turkey appeared to be in the kitchen, next to an oven in which a turkey was being cooked.In the clip, the woman filming can be heard saying, “What you doing bub?” as the turkey looks into the oven...
Bachelorette Star Erich Schwer Addresses Split From Gabby Windey
Former Bachelorette contestant Erich Schwer is finally talking about his breakup with ex-fiancée Gabby Windey, admitting to his Instagram followers that they “ultimately were not each other’s people.” Just one day after Gabby was quoted as saying that they “weren’t each other’s best match,” Erich said much the same thing, as reported by Page Six. “It’s hard when there […] The post Bachelorette Star Erich Schwer Addresses Split From Gabby Windey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Watch: 'Best Man: Final Chapters' deal with 'adult stuff'
Peacock released a behind the scenes featurette for "The Best Man: Final Chapters" Monday. The cast and creators discuss the new adult themes their franchise characters face.
Daily Beast
Trevor Noah Explains Why He Announced His ‘Daily Show’ Exit on Air
Trevor Noah has opened up about his impending Daily Show exit, revealing that he surprised his crew and network by announcing the news on air—just one day after meeting with Paramount executives—so it wouldn’t leak. The 38-year-old comedian says that apart from wanting to focus on other...
How Did ‘Holiday Magic’ Land On Women?
Women are often tasked with making the holidays magical for their family, making it the most stressful time of the year.
Daily Beast
Chris Hemsworth Taking Time Off After Finding Out Alzheimer’s Predisposition
Chris Hemsworth is taking time off from his career in light of discovering he’s predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. Hemsworth plans to begin his hiatus after he wraps the press tour for his Disney+ docuseries series Limitless. The 39-year-old Thor actor’s grandfather has Alzheimer’s, leading him to discover his own predisposition during the filming of the show. “Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify,” he said. “Be with the kids, be with my wife.” Hemsworth said he hopes his announcement helps others take a step back and take better care of themselves.
Daily Beast
Will This Finally Be the Year Taylor Swift Wins a Song of the Year Grammy?
This year’s batch of Grammy nominations, particularly for Song and Record of the Year, is one of the most boring and predictable assortment of Spotify “Top 50 - USA” entries one could assemble—plus, another Brandi Carlile tune that no one outside of the Recording Academy has heard.
Daily Beast
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spin-Off Is an Unimaginative Bore
The Addams Family gets a drearily formulaic makeover with Wednesday, a new Netflix series, premiering Nov. 23, that wedges the family’s mordant goth daughter into a boarding school drama that’s a pale photocopy of Harry Potter—and its lesser Percy Jackson/The School for Good and Evil/Vampire Academy offspring. Misbegotten on almost every front, it mines its name-brand IP for familiar romance and horror, and proves all the more depressing for being the handiwork of the very artist who decades ago pioneered such macabre teen terrain: Tim Burton.
Daily Beast
Louis Armstrong: ‘I Don’t Have No Fuckin’ Flag Other Than a Black Flag’
Once, for an article, I brought the popular New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins to a two-story red-brick home in the Corona section of Queens, New York that, since 2003, has been the Louis Armstrong House Museum. Armstrong, the greatest New Orleans trumpeter of them all, maybe the greatest American musician of all time, called that place home from 1943 until his death in 1971. Back then, Ruffins told me, “In the Lower Ninth Ward, where I grew up, we were listening to the Commodores and Michael Jackson. When I first heard Armstrong on the radio, I was a teenager already. Still, I didn’t know who he really was.”
Comments / 0