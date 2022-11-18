Chris Hemsworth is taking time off from his career in light of discovering he’s predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. Hemsworth plans to begin his hiatus after he wraps the press tour for his Disney+ docuseries series Limitless. The 39-year-old Thor actor’s grandfather has Alzheimer’s, leading him to discover his own predisposition during the filming of the show. “Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify,” he said. “Be with the kids, be with my wife.” Hemsworth said he hopes his announcement helps others take a step back and take better care of themselves.

2 DAYS AGO