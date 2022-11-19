Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state lawmakers will have billions more in tax dollars than last time around when they sit down to write a budget for the next two years. State tax collections are defying fears of a recession as lawmakers get ready to debate the new budget. Real estate excise tax collections are currently dropping from slowing home sales, but other important taxes are still bringing in the dough big time. Business income taxes are stronger than expected; so is the retail sales tax.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO