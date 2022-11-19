Read full article on original website
One and Done!
2d ago
Clark County grew a lot with CA transplants the last 20 years. Higher than many other counties, plus Portland lefties fleeing income tax from across the River moved there. Then they vote for what they left. There’s your answer.
Robert Hyde
2d ago
because the people who voted democrat are for high inflation and high crime high gas prices high food prices and they are for stays quo way to go.
Jeff Kennedy
1d ago
the Democrats don't care about this country or the people they only care about power money and control and they dont want to lose it so they cheat to stay in control they are Is domestic terrorist
Yakima Herald Republic
Republicans hit blue wall in WA: Meet your new state Legislature
Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
Criminal charges for vote fraud? That depends on where you live in Washington state
SEATTLE — As the voting season ends, some elections offices are turning their attention to the handful of suspicious ballots that were cast. Some cases may be referred to police or prosecutors for further investigation. For Dennis Herron, of Lewis County, that process resulted in a felony conviction in...
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on flipping SW WA’s District 3 blue
The eyes of the nation were on Washington state's third congressional district, as Republicans looked to regain control of the House. But while the GOP ultimately recouped power, it wasn't because of the southwest Washington election.
Ranked magic: Alaska one of two states with ‘undecided’ Senate and House results
Alaska’s new election system, with its jungle primary and ranked-choice voting general election, is still waiting for election results, which haven’t been finalized, due to the ranked-choice runoff system. On Nov. 23, the ballot tabulation will be applied to voters’ second and third-place choices — in some races...
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
KUOW
Washington state is not short on money as it debates its next two-year budget
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state lawmakers will have billions more in tax dollars than last time around when they sit down to write a budget for the next two years. State tax collections are defying fears of a recession as lawmakers get ready to debate the new budget. Real estate excise tax collections are currently dropping from slowing home sales, but other important taxes are still bringing in the dough big time. Business income taxes are stronger than expected; so is the retail sales tax.
KGW
Governor Brown pardons 45,000 for simple marijuana possession
The pardon comes about six weeks after President Joe Biden issued a similar federal-level pardon. The Oregon order also vacates about $14 million in fines.
MyNorthwest.com
Podlodowski reportedly threatened funding to Dems who supported Anderson
The chair of Washington’s Democratic Party reportedly threatened to cut election campaign funding to some state Democrats. The issue is connected to the support of the nonpartisan Secretary of State candidate Julie Anderson. Originally published by Axios, State Representative Joe Fitzgibbon said that state chair Tina Podlodowski warned she...
Controversial legislative race in Washington state still too close to call
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The race for Washington state's 10th Legislative District is still too close to call, and one candidate says if he loses, his opponent should resign. The campaign website for Democrat Clyde Shavers celebrates his years in the U.S. Navy. However, claims about his military and employment history led his own father to raise concerns.
Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
Chronicle
Washington's Special Education Age Limit Is Illegal, Lawsuit Claims
For disabled students in Washington, the right to free special education services lasts until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week says this age cutoff violates federal law. The suit, aimed at the state's education agency, seeks...
KUOW
What we learned from the 2022 midterm elections in Washington state
Most of the elections in Washington state have been called, so now it's time to sit back and take a look at what we've learned from the midterms. KUOW politics editor Catharine Smith breaks it all down with Morning Edition host Angela King. This interview has been edited for clarity.
opb.org
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years
For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
kdlg.org
Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election
Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. We don’t know the final results yet. The state Division of Elections is still counting absentee and overseas ballots. The deadline to receive them is Nov. 18. So far, the division has just counted first-place votes. A...
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
MyNorthwest.com
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
alaskasnewssource.com
New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections
A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
