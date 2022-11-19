ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

One and Done!
2d ago

Clark County grew a lot with CA transplants the last 20 years. Higher than many other counties, plus Portland lefties fleeing income tax from across the River moved there. Then they vote for what they left. There’s your answer.

Robert Hyde
2d ago

because the people who voted democrat are for high inflation and high crime high gas prices high food prices and they are for stays quo way to go.

Jeff Kennedy
1d ago

the Democrats don't care about this country or the people they only care about power money and control and they dont want to lose it so they cheat to stay in control they are Is domestic terrorist

Yakima Herald Republic

Republicans hit blue wall in WA: Meet your new state Legislature

Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington state is not short on money as it debates its next two-year budget

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state lawmakers will have billions more in tax dollars than last time around when they sit down to write a budget for the next two years. State tax collections are defying fears of a recession as lawmakers get ready to debate the new budget. Real estate excise tax collections are currently dropping from slowing home sales, but other important taxes are still bringing in the dough big time. Business income taxes are stronger than expected; so is the retail sales tax.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Podlodowski reportedly threatened funding to Dems who supported Anderson

The chair of Washington’s Democratic Party reportedly threatened to cut election campaign funding to some state Democrats. The issue is connected to the support of the nonpartisan Secretary of State candidate Julie Anderson. Originally published by Axios, State Representative Joe Fitzgibbon said that state chair Tina Podlodowski warned she...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years

For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state

With Thanksgiving just days away, a map created with geotagged Twitter data by the food website The Daring Kitchen identified the most reviled Thanksgiving food in each state. Through this system, it was determined Washington residents hate cranberries and cranberry sauce above all. What may be surprising to some is...
WASHINGTON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections

A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
ALASKA STATE
