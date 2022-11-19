ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha police notice younger people connected to crime more often

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
This summer, Omaha saw a rise in crimes like homicides and felony assaults. OPD attributes it to young people — some identified as gang members. For one recent killing, they arrested a 13- and 15-year-old.

What's shocking for Lt. Marcus Taylor to see is that those engaged in the crimes keep getting younger.

"Some of the younger individuals, where we normally see them getting involved with that higher violent crime at 17-18, now those years are dropping to 14 and 15," Taylor said.

A challenge he's facing now involves social media and technology where kids can even learn how to be an "effective gang member."

"These youth are more concerned about their followers and their likes compared to those who want their best interests; loved ones who are pleading with them to get out of this lifestyle," Taylor said.

Taylor says it will take a collective effort to look at juvenile justice and the options available to help those committing the crimes.

"That's some of the challenge that we're seeing, where can we develop some programs and some things for the individuals committing those violent crimes, and how can we do that safely to where they can get that mental health and behavioral health resource that they need," Taylor said.

To create bonds with students, before they get exposed to gang activity, Family Engagement Specialist Galat Toang talks to kids as early as the age of eight; traveling to homes, schools or churches — anywhere he can find them.

"Watch out for some of these things that are going on. Let's make it better because constantly getting in trouble and adding on to it is not going to help it," Toang said.

Taylor admits eliminating teen violence isn't something they can do entirely on their own.

"If we look at numbers and say these numbers are going down, until that number is 0, for us, we need to make sure we're doing the best we can to keep the community safe," Taylor said.

Comments / 8

Kim Brailey
3d ago

Really? All while welfare mothers walk around in their Macy's clothes using kids for nothing more than their next trip to get their nails done.

Reply(3)
4
Lena Bedford
4d ago

Yes because society took discipline out of the homes so now this is what they get crime violence young people out of control.... so sad too bad ☝🏽🙏🏽❤️😘

Reply
4
Matthew Gorup
4d ago

And we have largely taken God out of our society, and we're removing Him more and more with each passing day. The kids have no discipline at home, and a lack of the guidance, morality, and structure that a kid used to get from their community. That doesn't exist any longer.

Reply
2
 

