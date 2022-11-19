Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
What Rafael Devers Reportedly Thinks About Re-Signing With Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts
It sure sounds like the young star wants to be back in Boston for a long time
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Boston Red Sox are preferred landing spot for two-time Cy Young award winner
The Boston Red Sox enter MLB free agency in the market for starting pitching once again. With multiple Cy Young
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Seeking One Year Contract
He doesn't want to be locked up long-term.
What Will Venable’s departure says about Red Sox’ current state
A year after losing hitting coach Tim Hyers to the Texas Rangers, the Boston Red Sox are now going to have to replace bench coach/outfield instructor Will Venable for the same reason. While Alex Cora announced at the end of the season that the entire coaching staff would return in...
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani on The 'Best Time' for the Team to Trade Him
Shohei Ohtani gave an interesting answer to this hypothetical.
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
Patriots Sign 2017 Draft Pick Away From Jets To Fill Major Need
Conor McDermott’s NFL career came full circle Tuesday. The New England Patriots signed McDermott, a 30-year-old offensive tackle, off the New York Jets’ practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported, plugging him into the 53-man roster spot they opened by waiving running back J.J. Taylor. The signing represented...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder?
The Red Sox are poised to be big spenders this offseason and should be considering all options
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.
