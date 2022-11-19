ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

A look inside Alpenrose's new production facility in Clackamas

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Alpenrose, a Portland fixture since 1916, plans to move all of its local operations to a newly purchased 9-acre campus in Clackamas. Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose, said the move comes as the company acquired Larsen's Creamery, another longtime family-owned dairy business. "We wanted to...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote

Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
KXL

Multnomah County’s DA Is Full Of Schmidt

Is anyone else sick of the excuses from Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt?. What can you say about a man who runs to be the prosecutor in the most populous county in a state and then decides he’d rather let criminals go free?. Schmidt’s latest lie to the public…that...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

KGW

