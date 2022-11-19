Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
A look inside Alpenrose's new production facility in Clackamas
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Alpenrose, a Portland fixture since 1916, plans to move all of its local operations to a newly purchased 9-acre campus in Clackamas. Josh Reynolds, general manager for Alpenrose, said the move comes as the company acquired Larsen's Creamery, another longtime family-owned dairy business. "We wanted to...
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
Sunshine Division feeds more families than ever before during Thanksgiving box handout
PORTLAND, Ore. — The rising cost of food, rent and utilities have sent more people to nonprofits that provide food for the community this winter, especially going into the holidays. On Monday, Sunshine Division had it's busiest day in history. More than 1,100 families visited the nonprofit's two food...
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
KGW
Portland mourns after mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Fones said news of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the only LGBTQ club in that city, triggered a wave of emotions. "Shocked and hurt, saddened and angry and scared," Fones said, "because it hit so close to home." Fones is the owner...
PSU researchers: Nearly 15K evictions in Oregon in 2022
As of Nov. 6, the Oregon Judicial Department's court records reveal that 14,972 eviction cases were filed in 2022.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
KGW
Two Portland children’s hospitals go on crisis standards of care
Both OHSU’s Doernbecher and Legacy’s Randall are curtailing critical care services. They’re overwhelmed with child respiratory virus patients.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Why is Multnomah County's prosecution rate for petty theft so much lower than neighboring counties, really?
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, KGW investigative reporter Kyle Iboshi took a look at criminal cases of misdemeanor theft in the Portland metro area as part of an ongoing series on shoplifting. His latest report examined the rate at which county district attorneys prosecute misdemeanor theft cases, and found...
KXL
Multnomah County’s DA Is Full Of Schmidt
Is anyone else sick of the excuses from Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt?. What can you say about a man who runs to be the prosecutor in the most populous county in a state and then decides he’d rather let criminals go free?. Schmidt’s latest lie to the public…that...
Pediatric hospitals in Portland are running out of beds and postponing surgeries as RSV cases worsen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) case rates are continuing to rise in Oregon, and local hospitals are now saying the wave has reached unprecedented levels and is pushing them into crisis mode. Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital doesn't have any available pediatric ICU beds,...
KGW
Portland pastor calls for increased youth mentorship after weekend of violence
Two teens were injured by gunfire in NE Portland over the weekend. Highland Christian Center Senior Pastor Shon Neyland said the community needs to take action.
Rene Gonzalez talks homelessness, gun violence and Portland’s city charter
Portland attorney and businessman Rene Gonzalez is another political newcomer who beat the odds to become Portland’s newest city commissioner.
KGW
