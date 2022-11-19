Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Multiple fatalities and injuries reported in shooting at a Virginia Walmart
Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with multiple fatalities and injuries, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN. Officers responded to the store around 10:12 P.M. and found evidence of a shooting inside, Kosinski told CNN. The officers entered the store and...
WTOP
Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble; 31 still missing
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble; 31 still missing. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Man, 49, shot in head at Bronx motel, cops search for suspect
A 49-year-old man was shot in the head at a Bronx motel on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting took place at the Paradise Motor Inn, a motel on the corner of Boston Road and Adee Avenue, around 7:09 p.m., officials said.
Comments / 0