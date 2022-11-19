ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Multiple fatalities and injuries reported in shooting at a Virginia Walmart

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with multiple fatalities and injuries, Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN. Officers responded to the store around 10:12 P.M. and found evidence of a shooting inside, Kosinski told CNN. The officers entered the store and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

