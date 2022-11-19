ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Clemson jumps Alabama, Tennessee plummets in updated college football rankings

Clemson rose two spots, jumping Alabama, for No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday as the Tigers quietly lurk in the background of the race for College Football Playoff bids. Though the Tigers do not have a true marquee win on their resume, they are now 10-1 with games against quality foes South Carolina and North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game remaining before the four-team CFP field is announced on Dec. 4.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat

The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF

Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Week 11 injury updates and early waiver wire targets to watch

The Bears have asked a lot of Justin Fields in recent weeks, and Fantasy Football players have been reaping the rewards of that of late, with Fields providing absolutely massive production. However, that may have caught up to them in Week 11, as Fields suffered multiple injuries, putting at least his short-term availability into question – which would be a big blow to a QB position that has been a lot shallower than expected this season.
CHICAGO, IL

