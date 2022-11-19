Read full article on original website
Boy, 15, threatened to set off explosive at Long Island high school: police
A Long Island teen was arrested Monday for threatening to set off a bomb at his high school, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.
LI man sentenced for viciously beating nephews with metal pipe, causing amputation
Suffolk County officials on Tuesday announced that a 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018.
LI man arrested for making bogus 911 calls, pretending to be NYPD officer: police
A Suffolk County man was arrested on Monday for making repeated phony 911 calls over a two-year span, including at least one pretending to be an NYPD officer.
News 12
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
A Suffolk woman has sued a Poughkeepsie hotel after seeing another parent get shot and killed in the hotel lobby. According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2. Both Long Island parents were there for...
Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
Trio beats, spews anti-Asian remarks at man in attack over seats on Manhattan subway train
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating after three people allegedly hurled anti-Asian remarks at a man and a woman aboard a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
News 12
NYPD: Gas station worker shot on the job; in critical condition
The NYPD says a shooting that took place at a Sunoco gas station along Boston Road has left a worker at the gas station in critical condition. Police say at 7 p.m., the gas station employee was shot in the head and rushed to Jacobi Hospital. They say he is expected to recover.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Police Seek 3 Men Accused Of Stealing $550 Speaker From Hauppauge Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are wanted for stealing a speaker from a Long Island store. Three men stole a speaker from P.C. Richard & Son in Hauppauge, located at 2095 Express Drive North, on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 21.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
longisland.com
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Busts Suffolk County Animal Hoarder
Recently, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals requesting assistance with an animal hoarding case. ECO Dickson and DEC Wildlife staff responded to a home where they...
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Alert Issued For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck 17-Year-Old In Island Park, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage pedestrian on Long Island. The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Island Park, near Newport and Long Beach roads, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said after striking the...
STABBING AT QUEENS MCDONALD'S: Boy, 15, hospitalized, 2 teen suspects flee
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a Queens McDonald’s on Monday afternoon, police said they search two teen suspects who fled the scene.
Coram Man Accused Of Making False 911 Calls, Impersonating NYPD Officer
A Long Island man was charged after investigators found that he made multiple false 911 calls over a two-year span. Andrew Welcom, age 34, of Coram, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, and charged with five counts of falsely reporting an incident and two counts of criminal impersonation, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
theislandnow.com
Lavine Calls For Police Probe After Alleged Corruption Case
State Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) has requested that the county Legislature’s Public Safety Committee look into corruption claims within the Nassau County Police Department after a detective allegedly accepted money in an illegal Mafia operation. Lavine tweeted a copy of the letter he sent to Richard Nicolello (R-New...
Armed thieves steal BMW in Queens, crash into accomplices trying to escape cops
Armed carjackers stole a BMW and then crashed into a Mercedes with their accomplices inside while attempting to flee police overnight Tuesday in Jamaica Hills.
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
longisland.com
Dentist and Tobay Worker Charged in 136-Count Indictment for Opioid Prescription Scheme
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced that a Nassau County dentist and a Town of Oyster Bay worker have been indicted for their roles in a scheme to sell opioid prescriptions during a four-year period from 2017 to 2021.
