Huntington, NY

CBS New York

Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police to Host First Promotion Ceremony Since Pandemic

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison will preside over a ceremony on November 18 in Brentwood to recognize the promotion of approximately 200 people promoted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those being recognized are Chief of Department Robert Waring, Chief...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Coram Man Accused Of Making False 911 Calls, Impersonating NYPD Officer

A Long Island man was charged after investigators found that he made multiple false 911 calls over a two-year span. Andrew Welcom, age 34, of Coram, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, and charged with five counts of falsely reporting an incident and two counts of criminal impersonation, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
CORAM, NY
theislandnow.com

Lavine Calls For Police Probe After Alleged Corruption Case

State Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) has requested that the county Legislature’s Public Safety Committee look into corruption claims within the Nassau County Police Department after a detective allegedly accepted money in an illegal Mafia operation. Lavine tweeted a copy of the letter he sent to Richard Nicolello (R-New...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

