ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

UTRGV Announces Plan for Football Program

By Ruben Juarez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1UI7_0jGOcTab00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College football is coming the Rio Grande Valley.

UTRGV held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the university’s plan for building a football program. UTRGV will field a team for the 2025 season.

The university plans on hosting home games in Edinburg and Brownsville.

“We’re going to play at least one game (per season) in Brownsville and here in the Upper Valley,” said UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque. “Deepening those conversations with H-E-B Park and Sams Stadium.”

UTRGV plans on hiring a head coach in the near future.

“We are not in a rush,” Conque said. We don’t have to sign a recruiting class next February. So we want to get it right. I think there will be great interest in this position. Look forward working through that process.”

UTRGV, which is a member of the Western Athletic Conference, will play football at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level.

In addition to the creation of a football program, the university is also adding women’s swimming and diving, marching bands and expanded spirit programs.

“Traditional college experience where you can participate in a marching band,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “You have the expanded spirit squad, the tailgate you can go to before football. As you do that, our students have the same set of opportunities they would have at any other university.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

A roller-coaster ride describes Dima Zdor’s basketball journey

EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) – Dima Zdor’s basketball journey brought him to UTRGV despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war back home.  The graduate student played last season at fellow Western Athletic Conference opponent Grand Canyon University. Zdor realized his basketball dream at a young age after a sudden growth spurt. “When I was 14 years old, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Big day’ as UTRGV football means housing growth, student recruitment

NOTE ABOUT THE LIVESTREAM: President Guy Bailey began the livestream. Next to talk was Maggie Hinojosa, senior vice president for strategic enrollment and student affairs, discussing about what is the future of the UTRGV spirit program. Third was UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley opened Friday’s […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Thanksgiving meals for Operation Lone Star soldiers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Edinburg to share thanksgiving meals to Texas DPS Troopers and soldiers with Operation Lone Star. “It was something amazing for me because you know, Spanish lady working hard, that’s all nothing else,” owner Delia Lubin said. In Edinburg Gov. Abbott made a quick stop […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Local opposition to Operation Lone Star continues

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For nearly two years, Operation Lone Star has been in place in South Texas as Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature campaign to curtail illegal immigration in Texas. A number of non-profit groups want the program to end. Arise Adelante and La Union del Pueblo Entero, also known as LUPE, say the program […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Physics professor awarded $800K grant by NSF

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has received a three-year, $800,000 grant to perform research in Quantum Optics. The National Science Foundation awarded the grant to Hamidreza Ramezani, according to a news release from the Newsroom at UTRGV. The research project, “Photonic Lattices […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Regents approve fee increase that will bring football to UTRGV

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Get ready for collegiate football, Rio Grande Valley. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s game plan to bring a football program to the Valley was approved Thursday by the UT System’s Board of Regents, who voted to allow an increase in the Intercollegiate Athletic Fee. The Academic Affairs Action Committee […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco’s season comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Nov. 18 Area Round Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18. Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission choir students earn spots in region, one to compete in state

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Mission High School Choir students recently competed in the Texas Music Educators Association Region/Pre-Area Choir auditions. Mission CISD said five students earned places at the auditions with one, Damian Perez, also earning the right to compete for a place in the TMEA State Choir on Jan. 7. Other choir members […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV community remembering Colorado Springs victims

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across The Rio Grande Valley, members of the community are standing in solitude for the many lives that were lost and affected by the Club Q nightclub shooting. Community leaders say the recent shooting that happened Sunday in Colorado Springs is heartbreaking. “It’s always devastating to get news like this,” Brownsville […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Pagan makes case for dissolution of Valley water district

WESLACO, Texas – Kevin D. Pagan is a McAllen-based attorney for Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta LLP and a former city attorney for the City of McAllen. Recently, Pagan testified at a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. The hearing was held in the boardroom of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD: Bullying awareness art contest winner announced

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of young artists have captured the attention of judges in the Mission Consolidated Independent School District. District officials on Thursday announced the winners of its anti-bullying awareness art contest. The contest was aimed at middle school students to engage their creativity by raising awareness about bullying and becoming more […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy